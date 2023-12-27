Everything to know about the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12) and No. 23 Liberty (13-0, 8-0 CUSA) meet in the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on January 1, 2024. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

When is the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl?

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Start time: 11 a.m. MST

Who is playing in the Fiesta Bowl?

The Liberty Flames face the Oregon Ducks.

Liberty (13-0 overall, 8-0 in Conference USA) is coming off a 49-35 win over New Mexico State in the Conference USA Championship Game.

Oregon (11-2, 8-2 in Pac-12) is coming off a 34-31 loss against Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

How to watch the Fiesta Bowl?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Who are the announcers for the Fiesta Bowl?

Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sideline: Kris Budden

What are the odds?

Oregon is a 16-point favorite over Liberty in the game, according to Fiesta Bowl odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -700 on the moneyline. The Flames are +500.

The over/under for the game is set at 65.5 points.

What swag to the players receive?

A highlight for players at every bowl game are the gifts they receive.

According to Fiesta Bowl media relations, the players from Liberty and Oregon will receive:

a Fiesta Bowl Varsity Jacket featuring the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl logo on one arm and the university logo on the other

a custom Bumpboxx — an old-school style boombox with modern technology

a branded duffel bag.

Comparing Oregon and Liberty

Scoring offense: Oregon, 44.2 points per game; Liberty, 40.8

Scoring defense: Oregon, 17.3 points per game; Liberty, 22.7

Total offense: Oregon, 526.6 yards per game; Liberty, 514.9

Total defense: Oregon, 320.3 yards per game; Liberty, 356.4

Rushing offense: Oregon, 183.85 yards per game; Liberty, 302.92

Rushing defense: Oregon, 97.54 yards per game; Liberty, 111.62

Pass offense: Oregon, 342.8 yards per game; Liberty, 212

Pass defense: Oregon, 222.8 yards per game; Liberty, 244.8

Turnover margin: Oregon, plus-9; Liberty, plus-9

Third-down conversion: Oregon, 50.69%; Liberty, 50.34%

Opponent third-down conversion: Oregon, 35.2%; Liberty, 36.99%

Penalties: Oregon, 7 per game; Liberty, 6.3

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Oregon vs. Liberty football live with FUBO (free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fiesta Bowl: When, where, and what the players get