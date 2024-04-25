Everything you need to know to follow the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. It continues on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET, including more than 250 players who will be drafted over the course of seven rounds during those three days.

This time around, the University of Florida looks to extend its record of having at least one player selected in every draft of the modern era. The Gators’ program is the only Southeastern Conference school to achieve that feat.

How to Watch

NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting the event; coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+. Additional live coverage of the draft will be available on the NFL Channel — the NFL’s free ad-supported streaming offering.

First-round order of 2024 NFL Draft

1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2) Washington Commanders

3) New England Patriots

4) Arizona Cardinals

5) Los Angeles Chargers

6) New York Giants

7) Tennessee Titans

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears

10) New York Jets

11) Minnesota Vikings

12) Denver Broncos

13) Las Vegas Raiders

14) New Orleans Saints

15) Indianapolis Colts

16) Seattle Seahawks

17) Jacksonville Jaguars

18) Cincinnati Bengals

19) Los Angeles Rams

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) Miami Dolphins

22) Philadelphia Eagles

23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Green Bay Packers

26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28) Buffalo Bills

29) Detroit Lions

30) Baltimore Ravens

31) San Francisco 49ers

32) Kansas City Chiefs

