Everything you need to know to follow the 2024 NFL draft
The 2024 NFL draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. It continues on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET, including more than 250 players who will be drafted over the course of seven rounds during those three days.
This time around, the University of Florida looks to extend its record of having at least one player selected in every draft of the modern era. The Gators’ program is the only Southeastern Conference school to achieve that feat.
How to Watch
NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting the event; coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+. Additional live coverage of the draft will be available on the NFL Channel — the NFL’s free ad-supported streaming offering.
First-round order of 2024 NFL Draft
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2) Washington Commanders
3) New England Patriots
4) Arizona Cardinals
5) Los Angeles Chargers
6) New York Giants
7) Tennessee Titans
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) New York Jets
11) Minnesota Vikings
12) Denver Broncos
13) Las Vegas Raiders
14) New Orleans Saints
15) Indianapolis Colts
16) Seattle Seahawks
17) Jacksonville Jaguars
18) Cincinnati Bengals
19) Los Angeles Rams
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) Miami Dolphins
22) Philadelphia Eagles
23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Green Bay Packers
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28) Buffalo Bills
29) Detroit Lions
30) Baltimore Ravens
31) San Francisco 49ers
32) Kansas City Chiefs
