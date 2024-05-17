Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Easton Twilight Criterium

As anticipation builds for the third edition of the Easton Twilight Criterium presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, cycling aficionados are gearing up to witness a lineup of world-class athletes battling it out on the streets of Downtown Easton on Saturday, May 25.

Featuring a challenging 0.8-mile circuit boasting six turns winding through downtown, the event will draw about 500 cyclists across 12 fields. Among them, amateurs and professional cyclists from across the globe, including Canada, Europe, and New Zealand, will face the technical course and race for victory and prizes totaling over $10,000.

Hosted by the Greater Easton Development Partnership (GEDP) and the City of Easton, the Easton Twilight Criterium sets off the Tour of Somerville race weekend, culminating in Somerville, NJ, on Monday, May 27, home to North America’s longest-running race. You can watch a livestream of the race on Bicycling’s YouTube channel.

Find the registration page and event schedule here.

Criterium Course Route

Distance: 0.71mi

Avg Gradient: 3%

Number of Turns: 6 (5 x left, 1 x right)

Easton Twilight Criterium

Riders to Watch at the 2024 Easton Twilight Crit

The women’s field promises an animated battle with the presence of U.S. Crit Champion Coryn Labecki, sprint sensation Alexis Magner, and Pan American Road Champion Skyler Schneider. On the men’s side, seasoned winners like Thomas Gibbons, Danny Estevez, Cory Williams, and emerging talent James Gardner set the stage for a thrilling battle in the circuit.

Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale): The first active WorldTour rider to grace Easton, brings her national champion titles in road, cyclocross, and track to the competition. The EF Education-Cannondale rider recently competed in the stars-and-stripes kit for the first time at Speed Week, where she had two top-ten finishes and second place at the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium.

Alexis Magner ( L39ion of Los Angeles): With a rich racing pedigree, including appearances on the UCI World Tour stage, Magner, alongside her sister Kendall Ryan, will arrive still riding a wave of victory after winning the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium last month.

Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-Abus): Transitioning from BMX racing, Verhaaren, the first American woman to win a UCI BMX Supercross World Cup, brings her talents to the road cycling scene.

Holly Simonson (LA Sweat): Reigning Canadian criterium national champion Simonson aims to continue her ascent in the cycling world with a strong showing at Easton following a stint of racing in Belgium with her LA Sweat team.

Skyler Schneider (Miami Blazers): Pan American Road Champion and multi-time national champion, Schneider presents a formidable challenge for her competitors, both domestically and internationally. So far this year, her best results include three top-five finishes at Speed Week.

Holly Breck (DNA Pro Cycling): Renowned for her breakaway skills, Breck brings her strategic finesse to Easton, aiming to capitalize on her impeccable timing and exceptional sprinting abilities. With 27 races under her belt this 2024, Breck should come into the race with confidence.

On the men’s side, notable contenders include:

Thomas Gibbons (Automatic-Abus): With victories in European and New Zealand races under his belt, Gibbons enters Easton with confidence following his recent win last month at the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium.

Alex Juan Pablo Zapata (DCC): A versatile athlete with a string of accolades, Zapata, brings his international experience to the competition, showcasing exceptional bike handling skills. His best results this year are a stage win at the Tour of Newport News and fourth place at the CRCA Mengoni Grand Prix.

Danny Estevez (L39ion of Los Angeles): Former U.S. national champion and Tour of Somerville winner, Estevez returns with the formidable L39ion squad, aiming to dominate with his sprinting prowess and team support. So far this season, Estevez has raced three times with two results in the top ten at the Greenville Cycling Classic and the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium.

Cory Williams (Miami Blazers): Dominating criterium races for over a decade, Williams, is the younger brother of Justin Williams and co-founder of L39ION. This year, he has switched alliances to race with the Miami Blazerz and aims to leave his mark on the Easton Twilight Crit with strong team support.

James Gardner (MitoQ-New Zealand Cycling Project): Emerging as a talent from New Zealand, Gardner, seeks to showcase his skills and challenge the field for victory as one of the youngest competitors at 19 years old.

Memorial Day Weekend Event Schedule

Friday, May 24 – TRACK – Friday Night Under the Lights at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center, Trexlertown, PA

Saturday, May 25 – Easton Twilight Criterium, 1-Mile Dash for Cash

Sunday, May 26 – Tour of Plainfield (New Jersey State Criterium Championships), Plainfield, New Jersey

Monday, May 27 – Tour of Somerville (America’s Longest Running Bike Race), Somerville, New Jersey

Tuesday, May 28 – TRACK – Super Tuesday Pro-Am Racing at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center, Trexlertown, PA

