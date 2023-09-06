Everything you need to know about the 2023 Washington State Cougars
Wisconsin is set for a trip out to Pullman, Washington for a Week 2 matchup with the 1-0 Washington State Cougars.
The out-of-conference road test is not a trap game by any means, as the Cougars defeated the Badgers in Madison last season and enter the weekend after a dominant Week 1 win over Colorado State. This is not a game Wisconsin should overlook in any form, especially after a sloppy 2023 debut against Buffalo.
Related: Big Ten starting quarterback rankings after Week 1: Where’s Mordecai?
Washington State presents a fascinating test for Luke Fickell’s team with star Cam Ward at quarterback coming off a 491-yard, four-touchdown performance last weekend. The team enters Saturday ranked No. 48 in ESPN’s updated SP+, with the No. 41 offense and No. 51 defense.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Washington State Cougars:
Coaching staff
Head coach: Jake Dickert
Offensive coordinator: Ben Arbuckle
Defensive coordinator: Jeff Schmedding
Key players
Offense:
QB Cam Ward
RB Nakia Watson
WR Lincoln Victor
WR Josh Kelly
Defense:
LB Devin Richardson
S Jaden Hicks
DE Ron Stone Jr.
Offensive breakdown
Season Stats:
50 points-per-game
466 passing yards per game, three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, three sacks allowed
90 rushing yards, 2.4 yards-per-carry, 90 rushing yards-per-game, three touchdowns
64.71% on third down
Washington State is a dangerous offensive team, no matter the quality of the Colorado State team it crushed last weekend. Star quarterback Cam Ward is back from last year’s team and can beat defenses with his arm and his legs, running back Nakia Watson both rushes and receives out of the backfield and the wide receiver duo of Lincoln Victor and Josh Kelly combined for 265 receiving yards and one touchdown.
While SP+ ranks the offense in the 40s, I think it will be one of the toughest Wisconsin faces this season. A complete effort from the defensive front to the secondary will be required to keep the Cougars quiet.
Defensive breakdown
Season Stats:
24 points allowed-per-game
357 yards allowed-per-game
320 passing
37 rushing
two interceptions, zero forced fumbles
Washington State’s defense presents another winnable matchup for the Badgers. Despite last week’s low total on the ground, this lines up for another big day from the Badgers’ backfield.
Star defensive end Ron Stone Jr. returns from last year’s team, along with other notable defenders including linebacker Devin Richardson (11 tackles last week) and safety Jaden Hicks (seven tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception last week).
The Cougars were beat through the air during their Week 1 contest, leading to a potential bounce-back game from QB Tanner Mordecai and the Wisconsin passing offense.
Expect a high-scoring affair in Pullman this weekend.