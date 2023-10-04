Everything you need to know about the 2023 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin returns to action Saturday at 11 a.m. central when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Madison.

Those going to the game will obviously have no trouble viewing it. Those at home, however, will need to wrestle with the Badgers’ first Peacock game of the season.

Normally a contest against Rutgers means a pseudo-bye week and an easy win. That isn’t the case this season, as the Scarlet Knights sit at 4-1 and look to be a bowl-caliber football team.

Yes, the wins have come against Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech and Wagner. But this team doesn’t appear to be the pushover it usually is at the bottom of the Big Ten East.

Here is a complete team preview of the 2023 Rutgers Scarlet Knights:

Coaching Staff

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Greg Schiano

Offensive coordinator: Kirk Ciarrocca

Defensive coordinator: Joe Harasymiak

Key Players

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

QB Gavin Wimsatt

RB Kyle Monangai

WR Christian Dremel

WR JaQuae Jackson

Defense:

LB Tyreem Powell

LB Mohamed Toure

DE Aaron Lewis

S Flip Dixon

Offensive Breakdown

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor rushes against Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt during the second half of Michigan’s 31-7 win on Saturday, Sept. 23 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Season Stats:

30.8 points-per-game

151.2 passing yards per game, five passing touchdowns, one interception, two sacks allowed

195.2 rushing yards-per-game, 3.0 yards-per-carry, 15 touchdowns

43.94% on third down

Rutgers has its best offense it’s had in years. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has done a solid job taking care of the football, while the threat of his legs help the offense operate.

It’s a run-first attack, especially in the red zone. When Wimsatt was forced to pass during Rutgers’ 31-7 loss to Michigan, the results were not nearly as good. He finished that game with 11/21 passing, 180 yards, one touchdown, one interception and only 28 rushing yards.

Wisconsin’s linebackers will need to excel on Saturday as Rutgers uses its motion and diverse run game to move the football. If the Badgers can restrict the Scarlet Knights to passing, it should be an easy win.

Defensive Breakdown

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings during the second half of Michigan’s 31-7 win on Saturday, Sept. 23 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Season Stats:

12.8 points allowed-per-game

267.8 yards allowed-per-game 169.2 passing 98.6 rushing

Five interceptions, six forced fumbles

Don’t look now, but Rutgers has better run defense and total defense numbers than Wisconsin through five weeks!

Now, competition should be taken into account. The Scarlet Knights began their season by crushing Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech — three of the worst offensive teams in the country. But this defense is Rutgers’ strength and has been terrific against the run thus far.

Wisconsin will want to copy Michigan’s attack from a few weeks ago: 214 passing yards, 201 rushing yards, 8/13 on third down and zero turnovers. Michigan is one of the best teams in the country, but this Rutgers defense can be beaten with a steady ball-control attack.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire