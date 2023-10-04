Everything you need to know about the 2023 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Wisconsin returns to action Saturday at 11 a.m. central when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Madison.
Those going to the game will obviously have no trouble viewing it. Those at home, however, will need to wrestle with the Badgers’ first Peacock game of the season.
Normally a contest against Rutgers means a pseudo-bye week and an easy win. That isn’t the case this season, as the Scarlet Knights sit at 4-1 and look to be a bowl-caliber football team.
Yes, the wins have come against Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech and Wagner. But this team doesn’t appear to be the pushover it usually is at the bottom of the Big Ten East.
Here is a complete team preview of the 2023 Rutgers Scarlet Knights:
Coaching Staff
Head coach: Greg Schiano
Offensive coordinator: Kirk Ciarrocca
Defensive coordinator: Joe Harasymiak
Key Players
Offense:
QB Gavin Wimsatt
RB Kyle Monangai
WR Christian Dremel
WR JaQuae Jackson
Defense:
LB Tyreem Powell
LB Mohamed Toure
DE Aaron Lewis
S Flip Dixon
Offensive Breakdown
Season Stats:
30.8 points-per-game
151.2 passing yards per game, five passing touchdowns, one interception, two sacks allowed
195.2 rushing yards-per-game, 3.0 yards-per-carry, 15 touchdowns
43.94% on third down
Rutgers has its best offense it’s had in years. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has done a solid job taking care of the football, while the threat of his legs help the offense operate.
It’s a run-first attack, especially in the red zone. When Wimsatt was forced to pass during Rutgers’ 31-7 loss to Michigan, the results were not nearly as good. He finished that game with 11/21 passing, 180 yards, one touchdown, one interception and only 28 rushing yards.
Wisconsin’s linebackers will need to excel on Saturday as Rutgers uses its motion and diverse run game to move the football. If the Badgers can restrict the Scarlet Knights to passing, it should be an easy win.
Defensive Breakdown
Season Stats:
12.8 points allowed-per-game
267.8 yards allowed-per-game
169.2 passing
98.6 rushing
Five interceptions, six forced fumbles
Don’t look now, but Rutgers has better run defense and total defense numbers than Wisconsin through five weeks!
Now, competition should be taken into account. The Scarlet Knights began their season by crushing Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech — three of the worst offensive teams in the country. But this defense is Rutgers’ strength and has been terrific against the run thus far.
Wisconsin will want to copy Michigan’s attack from a few weeks ago: 214 passing yards, 201 rushing yards, 8/13 on third down and zero turnovers. Michigan is one of the best teams in the country, but this Rutgers defense can be beaten with a steady ball-control attack.