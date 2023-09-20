Everything you need to know about the 2023 Purdue Boilermakers

Wisconsin travels to West Lafayette, Indiana Friday night for its Big Ten opener against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Badgers have a lot to fix after a sleepy 35-14 win over Georgia Southern. The defense is getting beat through the air consistently, while the offense is still struggling to put together consistent drives.

There is good news and bad news with the matchup against Purdue. The good: Wisconsin hasn’t lost to Purdue since 2003 and never seems fazed by the road environment. The bad: A Friday night game doesn’t bode great for an offense struggling with consistency and execution.

Either way, it’s a matchup Wisconsin must win if it wants to win the Big Ten West for the first time since 2019.

Before the matchup, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Purdue Boilermakers:

Coaching Staff

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Head coach: Ryan Walters

Offensive coordinator: Graham Harrell

Defensive coordinator: Kevin Kane

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) breaks the tackle of Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35. Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense:

QB Hudson Card

RB Devin Mockobee

WR Deion Burks

Defense:

S Dillon Thieneman

LB Nic Scourton

CB Cam Allen

Offensive Breakdown

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Syracuse Orange, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Season Stats:

26.3 points-per-game

275 passing yards per game, three passing touchdowns, one interception, four sacks allowed

122.7 rushing yards-per-game, 3.4 yards-per-carry, seven touchdowns

39.54% on third down

Purdue’s offense has had quite the start to the 2023 season. It scored 35 points in its Week 1 loss to Fresno State, turned around and mustered only 24 points against a poor Virginia Tech team and then scored just 20 against Syracuse thanks to a four-turnover day.

The story of the unit is upside, especially with dual-threat quarterback Hudson Card, but a frustrating lack of consistency.

Running back Devin Mockobee is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry after a breakout year in 2022, though he’ll be one to watch Friday against the Badger defense. Meanwhile, wide receiver Deion Burks is a big-play threat with 24.6 yards-per-reception and three receiving touchdowns.

If Wisconsin can avoid the big play, it should feast on the turnover-heavy Purdue offense.

Defensive Breakdown

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Markevious Brown (1) knocks the ball loose from Syracuse Orange wide receiver Isaiah Jones (80) during the NCAA football game, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Season Stats:

30.3 points allowed-per-game

409.3 yards allowed-per-game 276.7 passing 132.7 rushing

Four interceptions, zero fumbles

Purdue’s slow start on defense is more surprising than the poor record. Ryan Walters took the job after great years as the defensive coordinator at Illinois, but has yet to get the Boilermakers’ defense clicking on all cylinders.

The unit has now allowed 39 points to Fresno State and 35 to Syracuse, both at home. The 276.7 passing and 132.7 rushing yards allowed per game both point to a big day for the Badger offense, if Tanner Mordecai and company can take advantage.

Big players to watch on the unit include safety Dillon Thieneman, linebacker Nic Scourton and cornerback Cam Allen. The three players have combined for much of the unit’s production, including four interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

It’s a favorable matchup for the Wisconsin offense every way you look at it.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire