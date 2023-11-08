Everything you need to know about the 2023 Northwestern Wildcats

Wisconsin still has football games to play, believe it or not. The 5-4 Badgers sit at 3-3 in conference play and now get a winnable three-game stretch to finish the season.

Last week at Indiana was also winnable, and we know how that one turned out.

But the Badgers are somehow still alive in the Big Ten West. So a win against Northwestern on Saturday has a chance to be a jumping-off point for a mini-run to end the season.

Northwestern enters the afternoon tilt in Madison ranked No. 89 in the nation, six spots ahead of Indiana. The team somehow withstood a turbulent offseason to notch four wins. It is alive for a bowl game and still has a lot to play for.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Northwestern Wildcats:

Coaching Staff

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach, Defensive Coordinator: David Braun (interim)

Offensive coordinator: Mike Bajakian

Key Players

Sep 30, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) defends Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (4) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

QB Brendan Sullivan

RB Cam Porter

WR Bryce Kirtz

WR Cam Johnson

Defense:

LB Bryce Gallagher

LB Xander Mueller

S Devin Turner

S Coco Azema

CB Rod Heard

Offensive Breakdown

Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver A.J. Henning (8) catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats:

20.1 points-per-game

193.6 passing yards per game, 13 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 40 sacks allowed

98.6 rushing yards-per-game, 2.8 yards-per-carry, eight touchdowns

38.64% on third down

Northwestern hasn’t had an impressive season on offense. It’s gone through a transition to Brendan Sullivan at quarterback, just lost a game 10-7 to Iowa, lost one to 17-9 to Nebraska and only averages 20 points per game.

That said, the Wildcats are somehow 4-5 on the season despite coaching turnover immediately before the season. When needed, the offense has actually delivered.

Northwestern put up 37 on Minnesota in a last-minute comeback win, and 33 on Maryland thanks to a two-touchdown day from Sullivan.

To stop the Wildcats’ attack, Wisconsin must stop running back Cam Porter. The junior has 382 rushing yards, 82 receiving yards and three total touchdowns on the season.

Wisconsin should have success in this matchup, but then again it did struggle against Indiana. So who knows what to expect on Saturday.

Defensive Breakdown

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) forces a fumble by Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats:

24.2 points allowed-per-game

363.1 yards allowed-per-game 173.6 passing 157.6 rushing

Seven interceptions, three forced fumbles

Welcome to another matchup where Wisconsin should be able to run the ball at will. Northwestern boasts the No. 86-ranked rush defense in the nation, while having not faced a gauntlet of great running backs.

This is a big day for Braelon Allen, if he’s healthy. If not, it should be a solid day for Cade Yacamelli and Jackson Acker.

Northwestern is led in the middle by LB Bryce Gallagher, who has recorded 78 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles this season.

Also, look out for LB Xander Mueller. He’s tallied 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks this year.

Who knows what to expect from the Wisconsin offense on Saturday. The stats say it should be a good day, but we’ve learned it might not be that simple.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire