Everything you need to know about the 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes

Welcome to Wisconsin’s biggest game of the 2023 season.

The 4-1 Badgers welcome in the 5-1 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday for a game that will likely decide the Big Ten West. Wisconsin currently sits at the top at 2-0, though Iowa lurks right behind at 2-1 with an easy schedule the rest of the way.

We’ve seen enough Wisconsin vs. Iowa battles to know what to expect on Saturday. Yes, the Badgers look far different than in any previous year with Phil Longo coordinating the offense. But these games tend to revert back to the football we’ve seen for decades: phenomenal defense, ball control, field position, turnovers and special teams.

This Iowa team isn’t one of the program’s best over the last five years, but it still does all the things Iowa usually does well. The offense absolutely stinks, the defense is again great and the special teams are dangerous.

Here is a complete team preview of the 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes:

Coaching Staff

Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with quarterback Deacon Hill (10) before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz

Offensive coordinator: Brian Ferentz

Defensive coordinator: Phil Parker

Key Players

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) scores a touchdown on an interception as Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) chases and defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) reacts during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

QB Deacon Hill

TE Erick All

RB Kaleb Johnson

Defense:

S Cooper Dejean

DT Logan Lee

LB Jay Higgins

LB Nick Jackson

Offensive Breakdown

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats:

21.8 points-per-game

129.8 passing yards per game, six passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 11 sacks allowed

119.3 rushing yards-per-game, 3.8 yards-per-carry, six touchdowns

26.92% on third down

Iowa enters Saturday with one of the worst statistical offenses in the country, believe it or not. The Hawkeyes rank No. 122 in ESPN’s SP+, No. 106 in points per game and are currently far below the 25 points-per-game mark set for their offensive coordinator before the season.

Not only has the group struggled, but now it has been forced to turn to former Wisconsin QB Deacon Hill with starter Cade McNamara out for the season.

Last week is a good example of what the unit is. Hill went 6/21 passing for 110 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Five of those completions went to TE Erick All and one went to RB Kaleb Johnson. For reference, Army’s triple-option-offense has created more completions to wide receivers than Iowa’s offense this season (34 to 20).

Wisconsin will not get beat by Iowa’s offensive attack. The Hawkeyes’ path to victory includes special teams and defensive scores, with the offense doing enough to not lose the contest.

Defensive Breakdown

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) and defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) tackle Michigan State Spartans running back Nathan Carter (5) as offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II (70) and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (83) look on during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats:

16.3 points allowed-per-game

324.5 yards allowed-per-game 193.3 passing 131.2 rushing

Seven interceptions, two forced fumbles

It’s another season of college football and Phil Parker’s defense is again one of the country’s best. That said, the unit has been okay by Iowa’s standards thanks in part to the team’s inept offense putting the defense in too many tough positions.

But Iowa’s 5-1 record is driven by its No. 16-ranked scoring defense.

The stars to watch are safety Cooper Dejean (who singlehandedly killed the Badgers last season), linebacker Nick Jackson, defensive lineman Logan Lee and leading tackler Jay Higgins.

We’ve watched enough Wisconsin vs Iowa football to know what to expect. The unit will be sound, make every tackle and force Wisconsin to sustain long drives to have success. If it wreaks havoc and creates turnovers, it could be the driving force towards a Hawkeye victory.

