Everything you need to know about the 2023 Indiana Hoosiers

The Wisconsin Badgers went 2-2 in the month of October with wins against Rutgers and Illinois, but demoralizing losses at home against both Iowa and Ohio State. The team is now 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten), yet somehow still shares first place in the Big Ten West.

Every win is crucial down the stretch if Luke Fickell and his team are to have any chance at the division. The good news this weekend: the first opponent is a 2-6 Indiana team without a conference win this season.

Indiana just took Penn State to the brink on the road, though fell 33-24 after a late Nittany Lion rally. That was the Hoosiers’ fourth consecutive loss, and sixth straight Big Ten loss dating back to last season. The get-right game seems to have come at the right time for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Before the matchup, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Indiana Hoosiers:

Coaching Staff

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach: Tom Allen

Offensive coordinator: Rod Carey

Defensive coordinator: Chad Wilt

Key Players

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense:

QB Brendan Sorsby

RB Jaylin Lucas

WR Dequece Carter

WR Donaven McCulley

Defense:

LB Aaron Casey

S Louis Moore

S Phillip Dunnam

LB Lanell Carr

Offensive Breakdown

Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas (12) runs during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21. 2023.

Season Stats:

18.6 points-per-game

206.9 passing yards per game, nine passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 15 sacks allowed

109.5 rushing yards-per-game, 3.3 yards-per-carry, eight touchdowns

35.71% on third down

ESPN SP+ has Indiana as the No. 101 offense in the country, out of 133 teams. That feels about right.

The team, however, is fresh off a 27-point performance in a narrow loss to Penn State during which QB Brendan Sorsby threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He’s returned to the starting lineup the last two weeks for a struggling Indiana team and has played okay.

The name to watch on the offense is running back Jaylin Lucas. He is the team’s leading rusher with 242 yards and 4.3 yards per carry, and has also notched 212 receiving yards. He is arguably the Hoosiers’ one true weapon on offense.

This is a matchup the Badger defense should win somewhat easily.

Defensive Breakdown

Indiana’s Aaron Casey (44) celebrates during the second half of the Indiana versus Akron football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Season Stats:

29.8 points allowed-per-game

363.1 yards allowed-per-game 194 passing 169.1 rushing

Seven interceptions, zero forced fumbles

The numbers tell the story, this is a golden matchup for Wisconsin’s offense, specifically QB Braedyn Locke, to get going.

The Hoosier defense is led by LB Aaron Casey, who has 69 tackles, 9.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks on the season. The tackle-for-loss numbers are quite high with Casey’s 9.5, DE Andre Carter’s 7.5 and LB Lanell Carr’s 5.5. There’s a hint of aggression from the unit.

But the yardage tallies are high both against the run and pass. This could even be a matchup where Fickell and his staff decide to give Braelon Allen some rest and make sure he’s healthy for the stretch run.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire