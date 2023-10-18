Everything you need to know about the 2023 Illinois Fighting Illini
Wisconsin is in need of a bounce-back week in the biggest way after its 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday. The opponent for that chance is Illinois, a 3-4 football team that has fallen far short of expectations.
The Badgers should have no trouble getting motivated for this contest. The team just suffered a demoralizing loss and Illinois embarrassed the program in Madison last season. Wisconsin should come out like the season is on the line and find a comfortable victory, even with Braedyn Locke under center.
There are several interesting storylines aside from the direct matchup on the field. None are more notable than former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard acting as a senior assistant on Illinois’ staff.
Wisconsin’s season is now on the line every single week. Here’s what the team will be up against on Saturday:
Coaching Staff
Head coach: Bret Bielema
Offensive coordinator: Barry Lunney Jr.
Defensive coordinator: Aaron Henry
Key Players
Offense:
QB Luke Altmyer
RB Reggie Love III
WR Isaiah Williams
Defense:
S Myles Scott
LB Dylan Rosiek
LB Seth Coleman
STAR Xavier Scott
DE Jer’Zhan Newton
Offensive Breakdown
Season Stats:
20.3 points-per-game
244 passing yards per game, nine passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 28 sacks allowed
127.6 rushing yards-per-game, 4.0 yards-per-carry, eight touchdowns
32.22% on third down
Illinois’ 2023 offense is a bit different from last year’s. It has put up yards all season, especially through the air. But transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer struggles to take care of the football and has already been sacked 28 times.
Any offense will look like a juggernaut to Wisconsin after it faced Iowa’s attack. But this matchup with Illinois will all be about taking the football away, because the Illini will likely have no trouble moving the football.
Defensive Breakdown
Season Stats:
28.1 points allowed-per-game
398.4 yards allowed-per-game
234.3 passing
164.1 rushing
Four interceptions, five forced fumbles
Illinois’ biggest drop-off from the terrific 2022 team is on the defensive side of the ball. Gone are Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and several other top defenders from the unit.
The group now ranks No. 87 nationally in points allowed per game and gives up a boatload of yards through the air.
The one star to watch is DE Jer’Zhan Newton. The future top draft pick has 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss on the season and will post the biggest test to Wisconsin’s offensive line.
In all, it should be a winnable matchup for Wisconsin’s offense, even with Braedyn Locke under center.