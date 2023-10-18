Everything you need to know about the 2023 Illinois Fighting Illini

Wisconsin is in need of a bounce-back week in the biggest way after its 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday. The opponent for that chance is Illinois, a 3-4 football team that has fallen far short of expectations.

The Badgers should have no trouble getting motivated for this contest. The team just suffered a demoralizing loss and Illinois embarrassed the program in Madison last season. Wisconsin should come out like the season is on the line and find a comfortable victory, even with Braedyn Locke under center.

There are several interesting storylines aside from the direct matchup on the field. None are more notable than former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard acting as a senior assistant on Illinois’ staff.

Wisconsin’s season is now on the line every single week. Here’s what the team will be up against on Saturday:

Coaching Staff

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Bret Bielema

Offensive coordinator: Barry Lunney Jr.

Defensive coordinator: Aaron Henry

Key Players

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

QB Luke Altmyer

RB Reggie Love III

WR Isaiah Williams

Defense:

S Myles Scott

LB Dylan Rosiek

LB Seth Coleman

STAR Xavier Scott

DE Jer’Zhan Newton

Offensive Breakdown

Oct 14, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) cuts by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) for a first down during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats:

20.3 points-per-game

244 passing yards per game, nine passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 28 sacks allowed

127.6 rushing yards-per-game, 4.0 yards-per-carry, eight touchdowns

32.22% on third down

Illinois’ 2023 offense is a bit different from last year’s. It has put up yards all season, especially through the air. But transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer struggles to take care of the football and has already been sacked 28 times.

Any offense will look like a juggernaut to Wisconsin after it faced Iowa’s attack. But this matchup with Illinois will all be about taking the football away, because the Illini will likely have no trouble moving the football.

Defensive Breakdown

Oct 14, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) ruashews past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Clayton Bush (21) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats:

28.1 points allowed-per-game

398.4 yards allowed-per-game 234.3 passing 164.1 rushing

Four interceptions, five forced fumbles

Illinois’ biggest drop-off from the terrific 2022 team is on the defensive side of the ball. Gone are Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and several other top defenders from the unit.

The group now ranks No. 87 nationally in points allowed per game and gives up a boatload of yards through the air.

The one star to watch is DE Jer’Zhan Newton. The future top draft pick has 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss on the season and will post the biggest test to Wisconsin’s offensive line.

In all, it should be a winnable matchup for Wisconsin’s offense, even with Braedyn Locke under center.

