Everything you need to know about the 2023 Buffalo Bulls

Wisconsin begins its 2023 campaign this Saturday as the Buffalo Bulls visit Madison for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

SP+ has the Bulls as the nation’s No. 97 team (No. 85 offense, No. 111 defense). There is not a better matchup for Luke Fickell and his new staff to get things going on the right foot. After April’s Spring game saw a defensive-dominated day and several Tanner Mordecai interceptions, Wisconsin fans are starved for a glimpse at what the new offense under Phil Longo can achieve.

Well, Buffalo went 7-6 in the MAC last season and only have a returning production rate of 56%. The team is projected to be among the MAC’s best this season, but that isn’t saying much in the grand scheme of the sport.

Before we get to Saturday, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Buffalo Bulls:

Coaching staff

Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist lifts the Camellia Bowl Trophy in front of his team after they defeated Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach: Maurice Linguist

Offensive coordinator: D.J. Mangas

Defensive coordinator: Robert Wright

Key players

Sep 17, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Cole Snyder (15) takes a snap in the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

QB Cole Snyder

RB Ron Cook Jr.

WR Darrell Harding

TE Jake Orlando

Defense:

LB Shaun Dolac

DT Daymond Williams

FS Macus Fuqua

Offensive breakdown

Buffalo quarterback Cole Snyder (15) scrambles for a gain against Georgia Southern linebacker Jon Ferguson (34), defensive lineman Elhadj Fall (94) and linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during the Camellia Bowl held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 Averages:

28.5 points-per-game

235.3 passing yards per game, 18 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 32 sacks allowed

1845 rushing yards, 3.4 yards-per-carry, 141.9 rushing yards-per-game, 22 touchdowns

39.34% on third down

Buffalo returns quarterback Cole Snyder from last year’s group but otherwise has a ton of turnover on that side of the ball. The team welcomes in transfers at WR and TE, and turns the running back keys to someone who split time last year in Ron Cook Jr.

Snyder’s stats don’t jump off the page — only 6.6 yards per attempt and a 18-8 TD-INT ratio. But he also can use his legs to pick up yardage. Buffalo likes to rely on a balanced rushing attack in red zone situations, a plan that led to 22 total rushing touchdowns last season.

Overall, Wisconsin’s defense shouldn’t have too much trouble stopping this unit — that as long as the team can stop the run and succeed with its thin front.

Defensive breakdown

Sep 17, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Reese White (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bulls linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) in the first quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Averages:

26.7 points allowed-per-game

395.4 yards allowed-per-game 227.5 passing 167.8 rushing

13 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles

Buffalo’s defense didn’t stop much in 2022. Now the unit only returns 51% of that production, which may be a good thing considering how opponents were able to move the football.

A few things to note here. Leading tackler Shaun Dolac returns at linebacker and the team’s leader in interceptions Marcus Fuqua returns at safety. Those two are the engine of the defense. Dolac registered 147 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022 while Fuqua recorded 65 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and seven interceptions.

Aside from those two, Daymond Williams returns along the defensive line after a 4.5-sack 2022 campaign.

That’s really it for legitimate defensive production. While Buffalo forced turnovers at an impressive rate in 2022, it wasn’t a challenging defense to figure out otherwise. If Wisconsin takes care of the football, expect a comfortable victory.

