Everything you need to know about the 2023 Breeders' Cup
The 40th iteration of the Breeders' Cup World Championships will get underway at Santa Anita Park in California this weekend. The race all but brings the 2023 season of Thoroughbred horse racing to an end.
Fourteen races make up one of the biggest events in North American Thoroughbred horse racing, and they will largely take place across Friday and Saturday afternoon ahead of the main event: the Breeders' Cup Classic. In 2023, two races will come after the Classic for the first time.
Across all 14 races are horses from seven different countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, France, Ireland and Chile.
Last year, betting favorite Flightline, an American horse bred in Kentucky, won the Breeders' Cup Classic by 8 1/4 lengths at the Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky. It was Flightline's sixth straight race win, and the horse retired still undefeated after the 2022 Classic.
Santa Anita has hosted the Breeders' Cup more than any other track, with this year's event being its 13th time as host.
Breeders' Cup 2023: Meet 10 of the top horses to watch this weekend
Breeders' Cup 2023 TV, streaming schedule
Friday: Juvenile* races 4 - 8 p.m. ET | USA Network
Saturday: Dirt Mile, Filly & Mare Turf races: 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET | USA Network
Filly & Mare Sprint, Mile, Distaff, Turf, Breeders' Cup Classic: 3:30 - 7 p.m. ET | NBC
Turf Sprint, Sprint races: 7 - 8:15 p.m. ET | Peacock
Both days of coverage for the 2023 Breeders' Cup will be available to stream on Fanduel TV.
*A juvenile race is one between two-year-old horses. The rest of the races feature horses three years old or older.
Breeders' Cup 2023: Geaux Rocket Ride is second horse based at Santa Anita to die in lead up to this weekend's races
Breeders' Cup entries and odds
The following horses have entered the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic and will race Saturday evening. Odds are available via FanDuel. Want to get in on the action? How to bet on sports in 2023, tips for beginners.
No.
Horse
Country
Jockey
Odds to win
2
Zandon
USA
Lanfranco Dettori
12-1
3
White Abarrio
USA
Irad Ortiz, Jr.
4-1
4
Missed the Cut
USA
Luis Saez
30-1
5
Derma Sotogake
Japan
Christophe Lemaire
20-1
6
Saudi Crown
USA
Florent Geroux
12-1
7
Clapton
USA
Tyler Gaffalione
20-1
8
Ushba Tesoro
Japan
Yuga Kawada
4-1
9
Senor Buscador
USA
Geovanni Franco
30-1
10
Dreamlike
USA
Jose Ortiz
30-1
11
Bright Future
USA
John Velazquez
10-1
12
Arabian Knight
USA
Flavien Prat
3-1 (favorite)
13
Proxy
USA
Joel Rosario
12-1
Santa Anita race course: Tom Seaver the horse is a winner in racing debut
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 Breeders' Cup: Schedule, TV, streaming, odds for 40th running