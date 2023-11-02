Everything you need to know about the 2023 Breeders' Cup

The 40th iteration of the Breeders' Cup World Championships will get underway at Santa Anita Park in California this weekend. The race all but brings the 2023 season of Thoroughbred horse racing to an end.

Fourteen races make up one of the biggest events in North American Thoroughbred horse racing, and they will largely take place across Friday and Saturday afternoon ahead of the main event: the Breeders' Cup Classic. In 2023, two races will come after the Classic for the first time.

Across all 14 races are horses from seven different countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, France, Ireland and Chile.

Last year, betting favorite Flightline, an American horse bred in Kentucky, won the Breeders' Cup Classic by 8 1/4 lengths at the Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky. It was Flightline's sixth straight race win, and the horse retired still undefeated after the 2022 Classic.

Santa Anita has hosted the Breeders' Cup more than any other track, with this year's event being its 13th time as host.

Breeders' Cup 2023 TV, streaming schedule

Friday: Juvenile* races 4 - 8 p.m. ET | USA Network

Saturday: Dirt Mile, Filly & Mare Turf races: 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET | USA Network

Filly & Mare Sprint, Mile, Distaff, Turf, Breeders' Cup Classic: 3:30 - 7 p.m. ET | NBC

Turf Sprint, Sprint races: 7 - 8:15 p.m. ET | Peacock

Both days of coverage for the 2023 Breeders' Cup will be available to stream on Fanduel TV.

*A juvenile race is one between two-year-old horses. The rest of the races feature horses three years old or older.

Breeders' Cup entries and odds

The following horses have entered the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic and will race Saturday evening. Odds are available via FanDuel. Want to get in on the action? How to bet on sports in 2023, tips for beginners.

No. Horse Country Jockey Odds to win 2 Zandon USA Lanfranco Dettori 12-1 3 White Abarrio USA Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 4 Missed the Cut USA Luis Saez 30-1 5 Derma Sotogake Japan Christophe Lemaire 20-1 6 Saudi Crown USA Florent Geroux 12-1 7 Clapton USA Tyler Gaffalione 20-1 8 Ushba Tesoro Japan Yuga Kawada 4-1 9 Senor Buscador USA Geovanni Franco 30-1 10 Dreamlike USA Jose Ortiz 30-1 11 Bright Future USA John Velazquez 10-1 12 Arabian Knight USA Flavien Prat 3-1 (favorite) 13 Proxy USA Joel Rosario 12-1

