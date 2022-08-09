Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Kickoff Experience: J Balvin’s performance details, kickoff time for Bills vs Rams season opener

The 2022 NFL Season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The excitement begins long before the game with the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience presented by Verizon at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, California. See below for additional information on how to watch the event and who is performing.

RELATED: When does the 2022 NFL season start?

How do I get tickets to the 2022 NFL Kickoff Experience?

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. Click here to register now.

Who is performing at the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert?

Latin music sensation J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff concert, taking the stage at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) but the NFL Kickoff Experience officially begins at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET).

How can I live stream J Balvin’s performance?

Viewers can watch the entirety of J Balvin’s performance on NFL.com, the NFL app, and select NFL social media platforms. Additionally, portions of the performance will be featured on NBC and NFL Network’s pregame show coverage.

What else is happening at the 2022 NFL Kickoff Experience?

In addition to the concert, fans will have access to interactive games, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 56 Super Bowl rings, and more. After J Balvin’s performance, fans are invited to stay for the 2022 Kickoff Watch Party where the Bills vs Rams game will be broadcast on screens throughout the event site.

What to know about J Balvin:

The Medellin, Colombia native has sold over 35 million records worldwide quickly rising to become one of the best Latin-selling music artists. The global superstar has not only taken the music world by storm claiming wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Latin GRAMMY’s but he’s revolutionized the world of fashion and art and has been a big advocate for mental health awareness.

When is the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert?

Where: Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, California

When: Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4 PM PT)

Live Stream: NFL.com, the NFL app, and select NFL social media platforms

RELATED: How to watch the NFL on Peacock – Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

