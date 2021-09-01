After months and months of waiting, we’re finally here to preview a Wisconsin football game.

Unlike other seasons, the Badgers start the season with a tough test: No. 19 Penn State.

The Nittany Lions, like the Badgers, are coming off a disappointing 2020 season that saw a long losing streak and inconsistent quarterback play. Also like Wisconsin, though, the team is expected to rebound in a big way this season—and enters their Week 1 contest with a win on their minds.

Throughout the season our opposing team preview will look the same: a look at their coaching staff, key players on both sides of the football and a breakdown of both their offensive and defensive attacks.

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Penn State Nittany Lions:

Coaching staff

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: James Franklin Offensive coordinator: Mike Yurcich Defensive coordinator: Brent Pry

Key players

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) returns the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

Quarterback Sean Clifford

Running back Noah Cain

Wide receivers Jahan Dotson & Parker Washington

Left tackle Rasheed Walker

Defense:

Defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher

Safety Jaquan Brisker

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields

Linebacker Brandon Smith

Offensive breakdown

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws during the first quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Averages:

29.8 points-per-game

42% on third down

256 passing yards-per-game, 17 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 28 sacks allowed

1569 rushing yards, 3 yards-per-carry, 174.3 rushing yards-per-game, 15 touchdowns

The Nittany Lions welcome a new offensive attack with the hire of Mike Yurcich at OC. Their 2020 offense saw quarterback Sean Clifford asked to do a lot both with his arms and his legs---focusing the offensive attack around an option run game and utilizing Clifford's athleticism. That will change a bit in 2021, as Yurcich utilizes a spread offensive attack to try to light opponents up through the air, his previous stops at Ohio State (2019) and Texas (2020) showing that. The question this season will be whether Clifford can dominate with his arm, as he threw 9 interceptions in 2020 and did not look like the quarterback that led Penn State to an 11-2 2019 season. Expect to see RB Noah Cain featured heavily, a consistent focus on stud wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington and an offensive attack that looks to hit big over the top against the Badgers.

Defensive breakdown

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) attempts to tackle Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Averages:

27.7 points allowed-per-game

329 yards allowed-per-game 198.6 passing 130.4 rushing

4 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles

The Penn State defense is filled with talent---with DT P.J. Mustipher, S Jaquan Brisker and CB Tariq Castro-Fields being the biggest names to know. But while there is future NFL talent all over the field, the front seven is one the Badgers could find some success against, that is as long as the Badger interior linemen somehow find a way to push Mustipher off the ball. But the two players Mertz must keep the ball away from are Brisker and Castro-Fields. Brisker enters with 22 starts under his belt, 3 total interceptions and 9 passes defended, while Castro-Fields enters the year with 3 picks, 19 passes defended and 1 forced fumble. As stated above, the Nittany Lion defense is immensely talented and has disruptive potential. For Wisconsin, though, there is a path to success if the offensive front wins and the ground game gets going.

