Everything you need to know about the 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 18 Wisconsin begins the heart of their 2021 football season on Saturday when they face Jack Coan and No. 12 Notre Dame.

The beginning of the season was a bit of a false start for the Badgers, as a Week 3 bye put them out of action after beginning the season with a tough loss to No. 6 Penn State and a blowout victory over Eastern Michigan.

Now the Badgers look forward at a tough game this weekend against No. 12 Notre Dame, a home test against No. 19 Michigan and a looming Big Ten West showdown against No. 5 Iowa.

First up is Saturday’s Soldier Field showdown with a Notre Dame program that Wisconsin hasn’t faced since 1964.

Related: Everything Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz said about Jack Coan, Notre Dame on Monday

Notre Dame enters the contest 3-0 on the year thus far, though the first two of those victories left more questions than answers. The team needed overtime to beat a bad Florida State team Week 1, then needed some late-game heroics from Jack Coan to beat Toledo at home.

List

Five statistics that will decide the winner of Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

It’s an interesting team to evaluate on both sides of the football. So with that, here is a complete team preview of the 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

Coaching staff

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. The win was his 105th as Notre Dame coach and tied Kelly for most wins at Notre Dame with Knute Rockne. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Brian Kelly Offensive coordinator: Tommy Rees Defensive coordinator: Marcus Freeman

Key players

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs on to the field as quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) leaves the field in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

Quarterback Jack Coan

Running back Kyren Williams

Tight end Michael Mayer

Wide receivers Kevin Austin, Avery Davis

Story continues

Defense:

Safety Kyle Hamilton

Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Linebacker J.D. Bertrand

Cornerback Clarence Lewis

Offensive breakdown

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics:

33.3 points-per-game

37.5% on third down

302 passing yards-per-game, 9 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 14 sacks allowed

317 rushing yards, 2.9 yards-per-carry, 105.7 rushing yards-per-game, 3 touchdowns

Notre Dame's offense is led by a familiar face at quarterback: former Badger Jack Coan. The unit as a whole is an interesting one to evaluate, as the group has shown real struggles at times moving the football yet continues to connect on home-run touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams is one of the best in the country and can take a handoff to the house at any time. He's struggled to find space at times due to Notre Dame's struggles on the offensive line---something which has led to an interesting statistical breakdown. https://twitter.com/ToddFuhrman/status/1440426342177067013?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1440426342177067013%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbadgerswire.usatoday.com%2Flists%2Ffive-statistics-that-will-decide-the-winner-of-wisconsin-vs-notre-dame%2F Those struggles on the offensive line have been mainly at the tackle positions, as the Fighting Irish are yet to find a consistent starter at left tackle and have received sub-par play at right tackle. Many of those early down problems have been fixed by the unit's playmakers, though, as tight end Michael Mayer has proven to be a real weapon and wide receiver Avery Davis is a blur on the outside. For Wisconsin, the matchup is similar in a lot of ways to Week 1's contest against Penn State---there is a solid quarterback, really good running back and weapons on the outside. It is a unit that the Badgers can shut down, though, if they avoid the home-run plays.

Defensive breakdown

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

2021 statistics:

26.7 points allowed-per-game

381 yards allowed-per-game 232.7 passing 148.3 rushing

5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 22 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks

The breakdown of the Notre Dame defense must start with safety Kyle Hamilton---their star and one of the best defenders in the country. Through three games he's recorded 21 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 3 interceptions and 2 passes defended. https://twitter.com/dpbrugler/status/1440368501466664971 He has game-wrecking talent in the back end, can fly around the field to break up passes and even comes down on the line to help his team hold strong in the running game. Remember what Penn State S Jaquon Brisker was able to do against Graham Mertz? Well, Hamilton's even better. Aside from him, DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is a name to watch on the defensive front and LB J.D. Bertrand is the other big name to keep an eye on. Despite the team's talent, though, they have given up production on all levels. Florida State gained 442 total yards Week 1 (264 rushing yards), Toledo gained 353 total yards Week 2 and Purdue gained 348. It is a defense with game-changing talent in certain spots that has shown a knack to force turnovers. It is also a defense that has given up a lot of points and production, even to some poor competition.

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1