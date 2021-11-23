One final game now separates the 8-3 Wisconsin Badgers from yet another Big Ten West division title a birth in the Big Ten Championship. The foe is Minnesota, a 7-4 football team that lost control of the Big Ten West when it lost to Illinois a few weeks ago.

It’s the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, so neither team should have trouble finding energy for this game. But both schools are still alive in the race for the West, as Minnesota can advance with a win and an Iowa loss to Nebraska.

Before we dive deeper into the matchup, here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Minnesota Golden Gophers:

Coaching Staff

Nov 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during pre game before a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: P.J. Fleck

Offensive coordinator: Mike Sanford Jr. (quarterbacks)

Defensive coordinator: Joe Rossi (linebackers)

Key Players

Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar’Keise Irving (4) celebrate a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

QB Tanner Morgan

RBs Ky Thomas, Mark’Keise Irving

WR Chris Autman-Bell

Defense:

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

LB Jack Gibbens

DE Boye Mafe

S Tyler Nubin

Scouting report: Offense

Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) and tight end Ko Kieft (42) react after a touchdown reception by Kieft during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics:

26.4 points-per-game

44.52% on third down

163.5 passing yards-per-game, 11 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 17 sacks allowed

2251 rushing yards, 4.4 yards-per-carry, 205.2 rushing yards-per-game, 24 touchdowns

The Minnesota offense has been crushed this season by injuries at the running back position. It started with star Mohamed Ibrahim Week 1 vs. Ohio State and has continued throughout the season.

Now? The team is down to a redshirt freshman (Thomas) and true freshman (Irving) to lead the backfield.

That all said, it is an offense that still relies on the ground game heavily and has still found some success. The Golden Gophers like to vary the looks they give in that department, scheming runs to the boundaries and away from the heart of the defense at times.

The quarterback that is the key to what Minnesota does offensively is still Tanner Morgan. While he’s still a solid Big Ten quarterback, he is not the same player as he was in 2019 when he had two NFL receivers on the outside (Rashod Bateman, Tyler Johnson).

In all, the offense is middle-of-the-pack nationally and should not present the same level of test that Nebraska did last Saturday. If the Badgers contain the two running backs, they should have a lot of overall success.

Scouting report: Defense

Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (22) is tackled by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Justus Harris (21) and linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics:

18.7 points allowed per game

289.6 yards allowed-per-game 185.9 passing 103.7 rushing

6 interceptions, 7 fumbles, 49 tackles-for-loss, 20 sacks

Remember the 2020 Golden Gopher defense that was one of the worst in the nation? This group is much-improved from that unit.

The 4-3 defense led by linebackers Mariano Sori-Marin and Jack Gibbens and by defensive end Boye Mafe is middle-of-the-pack nationally overall, yet up towards the top in run defense.

The unit is good at preventing opponents from orchestrating quality drives (1st down inside the 40 or a big play touchdown). However, it does not rank well at keeping those quality drives out of the end zone.

Turnovers and rushing success will likely decide the contest. If Mertz can take care of the ball and let Braelon Allen continue dominating football games, Wisconsin should come away with a victory.

