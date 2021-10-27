Everything you need to know about the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes

Wisconsin is fresh off its best showing of the season, a 30-13 victory over Purdue where the team ran for more than 300 yards and forced five turnovers.

The celebration cannot last long, though, as on the horizon is a game that will define the Badgers’ season: a home matchup with No. 9 Iowa.

This game projects to be a classic one on a surface level. Wisconsin and Iowa both need a strong run game to succeed, yet each team’s defense is among the nation’s best in stopping the run.

With a win, Wisconsin will move into the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West with only four games to go. With a loss, Iowa will capture a stranglehold on the division and the Badgers will fight for bowl eligibility.

Before we go into keys to victory, here is a complete team preview of the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes:

Coaching staff

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz pulls on his headphones in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz

Offensive coordinator: Brian Ferentz (tight ends)

Defensive coordinator: Phil Parker (secondary)

Key players

Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras fires a pass in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense:

QB Spencer Petras

RB Tyler Goodson

TE Sam LaPorta

C Tyler Linderbaum

Defense:

ILB Jack Campbell

DE Zach VanValkenburg

S Jack Koerner

CB Matt Hankins

Scouting report: Offense

Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball as Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) pursues and wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) looks on during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics:

28 points-per-game

38.61% on third down

194.3 passing yards-per-game, 9 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 18 sacks allowed

816 rushing yards, 3.1 yards-per-carry, 116.9 rushing yards-per-game, 11 touchdowns

Story continues

Iowa’s offense revolves around the nation’s best center in Tyler Linderbaum, running back Tyler Goodson and a strong run-first, play-action attack.

The team has taken advantage of short fields all season long, ranking No. 2 in the nation in starting field position (38.9). When it has success, it comes when Tyler Goodson and the ground game is humming.

Spencer Petras has been solid under center for the Hawkeyes, but not great. When he’s taken care of the football, Iowa is 6-0. Two weeks ago Petras threw 4 interceptions against Purdue, and Iowa lost as a near-direct result.

The offense mirrors Wisconsin’s in many ways, just with different personnel.

Scouting report: Defense

Iowa junior defensive back Keavon Merriweather, left and junior linebacker Jack Campbell drive Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson into the turn in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 statistics:

14.6 points allowed-per-game

301.1 yards allowed-per-game 211.4 passing 89.7 rushing

16 interceptions, 4 fumbles, 38 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks

Iowa’s defense is scary. While defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s unit plays a 4-3, it’s a unit that mirrors Wisconsin’s in many ways.

The secondary is one of the nation’s best and most disruptive, Jack Campbell is one of the nation’s best inside linebackers and the front has the unit playing like one of the nation’s best run defenses.

The calling card for the defense has been turnovers. They’ve forced 20 in only 7 games, including 16 interceptions. A big piece of that, though, has been cornerback Riley Moss–who will miss Saturday’s game due to a knee injury.

Nevertheless, it’s a scary test for Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin offensive attack.

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1