Everything you need to know about the 2021 Arizona State Sun Devils

Ah, Wisconsin’s final game week of the 2021 college football season. First things first, here’s to hoping the Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils are able to play in light of the cancellations we’ve seen across the country.

With both teams already in Las Vegas, it appears we’re well on track for the game to be played.

Arizona State presents an interesting matchup for the Badgers. The team is great on the ground and has a strong defense, though has had trouble at times throwing the football. Yes, you can say that same exact sentence about Wisconsin.

Here is a complete team preview of Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils, complete with which players will and will not be playing:

Coaching Staff

Head coach: Herm Edwards

Offensive coordinator: Zak Hill (quarterbacks)

Defensive coordinator: Antonio Pierce

Key Players

Offense:

QB Jayden Daniels

WR Ricky Pearsall

LT Kellen Diesch

Defense:

LB Kyle Soelle

STAR Merlin Robertson

FS DeAndre Pierce

Scouting report: Offense

2021 statistics:

29.7 points-per-game

43.8% on third down

197.6 passing yards-per-game, 12 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 21 sacks allowed

2454 rushing yards, 5.3 yards-per-carry, 204.5 rushing yards-per-game, 33 touchdowns

The story about the Arizona State offense this week may be more about who isn’t there than who is.

The unit will be without leading rusher Rachaad White (NFL Draft), second-leading rusher Deamonte Trayanum (transferring to Ohio State) and starting center Dohnovan West (injury).

Both White and West and sure-fire NFL players, while Trayanum gave the team a big boost out of the backfield. Now the Jayden Daniels-led unit will need to find a way to get the ground game going without many of the team’s best players.

Absences aside, the Sun Devils offense is built around one of the more efficient rushing attacks in the nation. Jayden Daniels was a four-star quarterback entering the program, though did not have the year passing many expected. But Daniels has been great with his legs, giving defenses trouble when White and Trayanum are there next to him carrying the football.

It’s an offensive unit that’s great on early downs, solid on third down and quite good in the red zone. The question is then whether the unit can perform without White, West and Trayanum.

Scouting report: Defense

2021 statistics:

20.9 points allowed per game

330.7 yards allowed-per-game 199.7 passing 131 rushing

15 interceptions, 5 fumbles, 70 tackles-for-loss, 25 sacks

Stop me if you heard this before: the story surrounding this defense on Thursday may also be about who isn’t there.

The unit will be without: starting cornerbacks Chase Lucas (NFL Draft) and Jack Jones (NFL Draft) and starting LB Darien Butler (NFL Draft). ESPN lists Butler as the No. 6 inside linebacker in the upcoming draft, that’s ahead of both Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn for reference.

It’s safe to say the unit will miss those three players.

That all aside, the unit is par against the run, great against the pass (when healthy) and great in the red zone. The name to watch now is ILB Kyle Soelle–the team’s leading tackle who is sure to be all over the field with several of his teammates out.

