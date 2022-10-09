Everything Kirk Ferentz said after the Iowa Hawkeyes disappointed again in 9-6 loss at Illinois

It’s disappointing times for Iowa Hawkeyes fans at the midway point of the season. Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) fell at Illinois (5-1, 2-1), snapping the Hawkeyes’ eight-game winning streak over the Illini in an embarrassing 9-6 loss.

Needless to say, the Hawkeye faithful on social media was less than pleased with the performance. At the midway point of the season, it’s already Iowa’s second game without an offensive touchdown and it’s the fourth game with one or fewer offensive touchdowns.

Really, that number might as well be five games with one or fewer offensive touchdowns, too, because the second touchdown against Michigan came with the game out of reach and the Wolverines seemingly content to let the clock wind.

At any rate, it was another offensive showing to forget about. Afterwards, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the loss and what’s ahead for the Hawkeyes entering the bye week.

On Illinois' defensive performance

“You know, they played an outstanding game, so, really, both defenses played pretty well. Tough to swallow, but we didn’t do enough to win the football game, make the plays you need to and credit to them. They were able to do that. We’ll head into a bye week 3-3 and just reassess things and try to take advantage of that and get ready for the second part of the season,” Ferentz said.

If scheme and coaching was as much a part of the defeat as player execution

“Yeah, I think that’s part of every game probably. It’s game coaching and how players play. That’s what it gets down to. Again, credit to them. They’ve been doing a good job and they did a good job today, tonight. Illinois has and we didn’t do well enough,” Ferentz said.

Why there haven't been offensive improvements

“It’s a fair question. I mean, 9-6 game, you can probably say both offenses were a little bit lacking, but that’s disappointing. I’m not sure we took a step forward tonight. I felt like we did last week with the offense. Tonight, not the case and credit to Illinois. They were part of that, but then we’re going to play other good defenses, too, along the way,” Ferentz said.

If he would reconsider an in-season coaching change during the bye week

“Making the change? No, no, no, no. I mean, we won 10 games last year. I don’t know if you’re aware of that, but…so, I look at that, and we’ve won a lot of games since 2015. So, you know, we’re not doing well enough right now. I think that’s fairly obvious and we’re going to work on solutions, figure out what we can do to get better,” Ferentz said.

How this offense got to this point where yards and points are such a chore

“I think part of that showed tonight. We’ve got some issues up front right now. We’re young and inexperienced. Again, I thought we made progress last week in that regard. Tonight, not so much. We couldn’t run the ball very successfully and then protect when we have to. But, it’s not all on them. It’s a team thing and right now we’re certainly more experienced on the defensive side and that’s showing. So, we’ll keep working and work through it,” Ferentz said.

If there was any explanation why the hit on Spencer Petras wasn't flagged for targeting

“Yeah, they just said it wasn’t and, you know, the replay looked like it wasn’t a hit to the head. It looked like he got him more in the chest area, so, they called a personal foul and that’s probably appropriate,” Ferentz said.

On which assistant the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was on after Petras was hit

“It’s one of our assistants. We had a player on the field, too, so I guess we got two of them on the same play. That’s not acceptable. That’s a lack of poise,” Ferentz said.

A reporter followed up by asking if the assistant was offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

“It was one of our assistants,” Ferentz said.

Another reporter asked why fans and media know that the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the player was on Luke Lachey but don’t know which assistant coach was flagged.

“Did they announce the player? I didn’t (see). Okay, okay. Yeah, so, it was a coach. Watch the tape, you’ll see,” Ferentz said.

His thoughts on running a reverse on the possession that began at the 5-yard line

“They’re great when they work and when they don’t work, they’re not so great. Obviously their guy did a good job getting up the field and containing,” Ferentz said.

If he's been in a situation where the offense has just seven offensive touchdowns, the defense has held opponents to 10 or fewer five times and the team is 3-3

“Yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating. I think everybody’s probably frustrated,” Ferentz said.

How to keep the team together and convince them to stick with this

“Well, I think we have good players, but I think more importantly we have good people and they’ve worked hard, they believe in each other and they encourage each other. That’s what good teams do. We’re trying to fight through something right now and that’s what we’ll continue to do. That’s what teams do,” Ferentz said.

On the message heading into the bye week

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve got six tough opponents and that’s something that came up this week. There was a headline about, you know, all of a sudden this looks like a tough game. And I just told our players, I said that—and it’s no offense to anybody, but it’s just kind of a reflection of the way people look at the world. They already know in the offseason who’s going to be good and who isn’t. Football unravels itself and the seasons unravel themselves. My message to our team was that you shouldn’t be judging anybody until you start preparing for those people and see what they actually look like at that given time.

“So, we’re sitting here right now. We’re 3-3. We’ve got a week to figure things out best we can. We’re not going to get, you know, cavalry’s not coming , so we’ll try to figure out what we can do and do more effectively and then brace up for the next six weeks. But, we knew they were all going to be tough and that’s how I look at it moving forward. We do have some strengths on our team. We’re going to have to shore up whatever weaknesses we have and see what we can do. It’s a new six-game season and we’ll just take it a week at a time,” Ferentz said.

How much of a step forward the team can take health-wise during the bye week

“Yeah, that’s a decision I made a while ago, earlier in the week. Just how we were going to approach this week. That hasn’t changed. Losing tonight’s disappointing. I think the first thing we have to do—it has been 10 straight weeks of pretty rigorous football, so a lot of our guys get caught up physically is going to be hopefully beneficial. We’ll see what we can do to improve things and do what we can do coaching. See if we can coach a little bit better here in the last six weeks. So, we’ll stick with the plan. I mean, I think we have a good plan right now in working the younger guys a little bit more than the older guys. Try to be a better football team to get back at it again,” Ferentz said.

On if the first loss to Illinois since 2008 will change the approach on making any wholesale changes

“Yeah, I don’t think we played them somewhere in there, too. I mean, just for the record. But, and again, I’ll just say like every season’s a new season. Every team’s a new team and these guys have a good football team. So, and we knew that coming in. We knew that. Got a lot of respect for them and so it’s a loss. It’s a tough loss, but, no, we are who we are right now and we can’t change dramatically but hopefully we can find some ways to be more effective. To the point earlier, I think you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand we need to score more points,” Ferentz said.

On the criticism of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, what his defense for Brian would be

“He’s a good football coach. I thought Greg Davis was good in ’14. He got killed and we ended up, you know, having a pretty good year the next year, so, you know, he’s a good football coach. We’ve had three good coordinators now in my opinion and we’ve got to play better. We have to do what we can to help our players. As coaches, we have to do better to try to help them and we’ll try to move forward. It’s easy to point fingers and just call people out. I don’t think I’ve ever operated that way in 23 years and don’t intend to right now,” Ferentz said.

How they can accelerate the growth of Iowa's offensive line

“Yeah, we’ve got to be careful just about how much we do physically. So, you know, would love to go five times. That wouldn’t be smart and it wouldn’t be good for the rest of the team, too. We’ll just try to reassess and see what we can do and try to get them to play a little smarter. We made improvement I thought last week. Not sure. We’ll look at the film, see what it looks like, but, you know, handle it like every week and just try to move them forward,” Ferentz said.

How they keep defensive players' spirits up

“We’ve good guys. We have good guys. You interview them, you talk to them and Jack Campbell was just up here a minute ago. If they come any better than him, you know. So, if you have that kind of leadership in front of your room, that makes a big difference. Those guys are in the huddle. These guys care about each other. That’s not just an offensive thing, defensive thing. These guys care about each other and everybody’s part of the team. I think they all understand there’s a bigger picture here,” Ferentz said.

On if he needs to look at film to evaluate who will be playing quarterback going forward

“Right now, I don’t think that was the problem tonight. I mean, as I stood there and watched. In fact, I thought Spencer did some good things. Missed a couple throws and that’s probably going to be every quarterback every game. Yeah, my guess is that’s what we’re going to be doing, but we’ll talk about everything,” Ferentz said.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire