Everything Kentucky football's Mark Stoops said at 2023 SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops addressed the media at SEC Media Days.

The Wildcats are coming off a season when they went 7-6 after a strong 2021 season when they went 10-3.

Stoops, who started his tenure in 2013 with the Wildcats, will open the 2023 season at home versus Ball State on Sept. 2. He is UK's winningest football coach in history.

Here's what Stoops Wednesday:

On Devin Leary at Kentucky

"Obviously, for him to get his season cut short a year ago (at NC State) with injury, it didn't sit well with him. He's very anxious to get out there and lead. Just the mindset that he has, with a tough kid, Jersey kid and the way he grew up, it fits right in with our culture. He's been extremely accurate. He's one of those guys that will, maybe a year ago will, at times, completely wow you with his arm ability and the strength that he has. Devin is the type of guy that can make all the throws."

What Stoops said about the Tennessee recruiting violations

"I really at this point, have no reaction. That was two years ago (that I commented); we've moved way beyond that. No disrespect, but I just don't have anything. I don't know. Don't know much about it. I'm worried about my own backyard and so it is what it is. I have no control over that."

What Stoops said about Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis

"Ray Davis ran for 130 against us. Very good player have great respect for Ray. When he got into portal, when we had an opportunity to visit with him, it didn't take 5, 10 minutes to spend with a young man like that, that you knew he was the type of player you want on your team, both as a football player with the character and then a graduate of Vanderbilt."

Which Kentucky football players are joined Mark Stoops in Nashville?

Stoops will be joined with offensive lineman Eli Cox, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and linebacker J.J. Weaver.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky football updates from 2023 SEC Media Days

Day 3 of SEC Media Days. Today, I will be following Kentucky.



Mark Stoops will speak to the media soon. Follow this thread for Kentucky coverage today. pic.twitter.com/S0o8Zms4lX — Jerry Jiang (@j_jiang30) July 19, 2023

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Everything Kentucky football's Mark Stoops said at 2023 SEC Media Days