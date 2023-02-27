Everything Kansas City Chiefs fans need to know about 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
General managers, coaches and scouts have arrived in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine to get to know the next generation of NFL athletes. Below you’ll find all the important details on how you can follow along throughout the week at the combine.
If you have questions about the event, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
How to watch on-field workouts:
What: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana.
When: Workouts begin Thursday, March 2 and run through Sunday, March 5.
TV: NFL Network
Stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
On-field workout schedule:
Thursday, March 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CT: Quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers.
Friday, March 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CT: Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams.
Saturday, March 5 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT: Defensive linemen and linebackers.
Sunday, March 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT: Defensive backs (cornerbacks and safeties).
For a look at the general player schedule, go here.
Chiefs media availability:
Tuesday, Feb 28 at 11:00 a.m. CT: Andy Reid
Tuesday, Feb 28 at 11:15 a.m. CT: Brett Veach
Measurable drills:
Here is some information on several measurable drills courtesy of the NFL combine workouts page:
40-yard dash
The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It’s kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It’s all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.
Bench press
The bench press is a test of strength — 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.
Vertical jump
The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.
Broad jump
The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete’s lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.
3 cone drill
The 3 cone drill tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.
Shuttle run
The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.
There are also 16 drills that debuted for the first time at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Prospects interview schedule:
Defensive line, linebackers – Wednesday, March 1
Defensive backs, kickers, special teams – Thursday, March 2
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends – Friday, March 3
Offensive line, running backs – Saturday, March 4
Participants
Find a full list of participants organized by position group here.