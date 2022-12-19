Everything Justin Fields said after the Bears lost to the Eagles in Week 15

The Chicago Bears suffered a narrow 25-20 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Chicago kept things competitive with a top-seeded Philadelphia team looking to make a Super Bowl run.

The Bears defense held their own against one of the best offenses in the NFL, which featured some standout performances by cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Justin Fields set the Bears’ single-season rushing record by a quarterback, while also eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

After the game, Bears quarterback Justin Fields shared his thoughts, including his impressive feats on the ground, on his hamstring cramping and building “championship habits.”

Here is everything Fields had to say:

On rushing for 1,000 yards, breaking franchise single-season record

I mean, it means a lot. Of course, I told you guys this earlier in the week, I couldn’t be here without God, I couldn’t be here without my teammates and coaches, them pushing me every day, my teammates pushing me every day at practice, us pushing each other, them blocking for me on the field, blocking downfield. I couldn’t be here without them. Of course, it’s a great honor. But it’s really because of those guys.

On what he saw on his 39-yard run

Yeah, guys were pretty covered downfield. Once I saw that, I was just trying to go ahead out of the pocket, grab him by the neck, fight off. Just got out clean. It was second and 27, I was trying to get the first down. Got the first down. There was some room to go. Of course, try to get into the end zone. I just wish I wouldn’t have stepped out-of-bounds.

On whether he knew he was out of bounds on the run

No. I’m celebrating, spiking the ball. I’m tired. I had no idea (smiling).

On his touchdown to Byron Pringle

So, we just had a quick cadence on that. Boom, everybody lined up with the ball, snapped the ball quick. They brought coverage zero on that. Usually when we get up on the line like that, snap the ball, they don’t have time to communicate who has the back. I just dropped back, cover zero, he was wide open. A perfect play call by Luke. Just props to him.

On his hamstring cramping

I have to get an IV before every game. I didn’t get one today because I thought the weather, I wouldn’t need one. I’m still exerting energy, still using my body. From now on I’m going to have to get an IV.

On wondering what things would look like if everybody was healthy

Yeah, you could wonder all you want. The reality is we don’t. You have to play with who you have out there. Everybody, like I said before, has to be prepared, ready to play.

On whether he plans on rushing for 1,000 yards every season

No sir. I don’t plan on rushing for a thousand yards every year. Like I said before, it’s an honor. It’s a blessing from God. Like I said, I couldn’t do it without my coaches and teammates.

On chance to break Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a QB

I’m already deep into this year. Might as well just try to go get that record. I think need, what, 206. Three games left, 70 yards a game. We’ll see what happens. Yeah, we’ll see.

On focusing on not turning the ball over

Yeah, that’s always the emphasis for the offense, no takeaways, the defense getting plus two. That’s always the goal, not to turn the ball over. Yeah, of course, you want to go into the game never wanting to turn the ball over. Of course, they have a great D-line out there. I think the biggest thing, when we play such a force at D-line, maybe one, two reads, find a check-down to run. You’re not going to have all day with the D-line that they do have, yeah.

On returning to the field after he exited the game

It was important. Every time I get a chance to play, I’m going to want to be out there with my guys. They fight. Like I said before, they’re the only reason I play. I play for them and God and really nobody else.

On if he feels scrambling is necessary this season

Yeah, for sure. I’m going to improvise, try to do whatever I can to put as much points on the board as possible. I mean, I don’t plan to. I don’t plan to rush for a thousand yards every year, yeah.

On comparisons to Eagles, Jalen Hurts' progression

I mean, I really try not to compare myself, my team, versus others because every situation is different. So I really never compare myself. I’m in a different situation. We’re all in a different situation. You just don’t try to compare. I think you just got to focus on yourself, what can you do better, what can we do better as a team, of course as an offense.

On optimism that Bears can ascend like the Eagles

I think we’re going to keep getting better. For me, I’ve been in the league for two years. I learned two offenses in two years. I think the more I get comfortable with that offense, I think we’re just going to keep getting better as an offense, as a team, yeah.

On the defense's performance

They did a great job. I told them after the game they did a great job. Big shout out to them. Coach preaches that every day of the week. Of course, Kyler (Gordon) with the pick, that was huge. The fumble recovery. It was huge. Any time we can get those takeaways, it’s going to be great for our offense. Create short fields. Definitely huge for our offense.

On waiting for offense to have breakout game

Nowadays in the league, most defenses, they try to prevent the big play. They want you to take the underneath stuff, drive the ball down the field. When those deep shots, options do come, you have to take advantage of them and complete them. Of course, we’re always looking for an explosive play. That defense, they did a great job taking them away. Just got to drive the ball down the field, take completions, move the ball down the field.

On if he saw the play Teven Jenkins got hurt

I didn’t see anything. I saw after the play he was crawling on the ground. Teven is a tough guy. When he’s crawling on the ground, I knew he was hurt instantly. Of course I’m going to be praying for him and hope he’s okay.

On building "championship habits"

I mean, yeah, I think we do that every day. No matter what our record is, the coaches come in the same every day, the players come in the same every day. We work. That’s kind of all we know. No matter what our record is, what’s in the past, we come in every day and show up. We show up every day to get better. As long as we do that, we’ll get better. Like I said, those wins are going to start coming for sure.

On facing the Eagles defense

They’re big, strong, fast. They’re deep, too. They have guys coming in, rotating. They have vets. They do a great job rotating those guys, keeping them fresh. That makes it easier on them when they come in, only playing two plays every four plays, every five plays. They’re staying fresh. I think they did a great job putting pressure on me today. Their defense did a pretty good job. I think our O-line held up pretty good, too. I mean, yeah, give credit to them, for sure.

