Everything Joe Burrow said about finger injury after loss to Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a finger injury early in his team’s Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

What ensued was a gutty performance as Burrow never left the game and continued to stand in the pocket and take hits or even take off on rushing attempts. On the sidelines, he was seen throwing off wraps and gloves while trying to find a solution.

After the game, Burrow revealed all about the injury and what it means for the team in the coming weeks.

On the topic of missed games

Burrow told media after the game he’s not going to let himself miss any games due to the injury, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.:

Joe Burrow on injury: “It’s just something I am going to have to deal with. I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2021

On if he needed to come out of the game

Burrow says there was never a chance he was going to come off the field and let a backup take snaps, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli:

Joe Burrow when asked if he considered coming out of the game due to the finger injury: "That never crossed my mind." — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 5, 2021

When it happened

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The Chargers coasted to a 41-22 win over the Bengals.

Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow told media the injury happened on the very first series of the game:

Story continues

“I dislocated it on that first series, on the sack-fumble. So it was just something I had to play through. That’s what football is — you’ve got to play through injuries sometimes.”

On how it impacted throws

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Burrow says the injury cost him some zip but that it wasn’t too concerning:

“I felt like I was able to compensate for what was lost. Probably not as much ‘zip’ as I normally have, but I think I was still able to throw the ball effectively.”

On the ways staff tried to compensate

Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off the ball to running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow and the staff worked through a number of different solutions, but ultimately he cast them aside and kept playing:

During the injury, describe the decision you were making to either use or remove the glove …

“I was just trying to figure out something that would work, but eventually it just kind of swelled up on me. That kind of eliminated the pain a little bit in that second half. I was just trying to do anything I could to go back out there and play.” Did the training staff do anything to your finger?

“Yeah. We tried tape, we tried a glove — we tried all of that. But eventually I just said, ‘To hell with all of that, I’ll go out there and make it work.'”

