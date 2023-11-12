Everything Jimbo Fisher had to say after Texas A&M’s dominant 51-10 win over Mississippi State

Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) has earned bowl eligibility for the first time in two seasons after putting on an absolute clinic against Mississippi State, systematically destroying the Rebels 51-10 behind, yes, third-string quarterback and former Fresno State Bulldog Jaylen Henderson, paired with a stifling defensive effort. Head coach Jimbo Fisher noted just how much Henderson has learned since entering the program last May.

“Jaylen is a really quick learner. We felt very comfortable. He has gotten better and better in practice. We knew he could play… Four touchdowns and no turnovers.”

Henderson, who is by far the most athletic quarterback on the roster, threw for 150 yards on 11/19 for two touchdowns while liberally using his legs, running for 60 yards and two more touchdowns on 12 carries as well. Henderson’s comfort level in the offense was quite encouraging going forward, as second-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino created a simple yet explosive game plan to utilize Henderson’s skillset, but credit to senior wide receiver Ainias Smith (4 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD) who showed up and showed out all night long.

Defensively, star junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (10 tackles) led a ferocious pass rush to the tune of five sacks and seven tackles for loss. In contrast, safety Jared Kerr’s massive hit on QB Mike Wright led to an exciting scoop and score touchdown return from Aggie DT Shemar Stewart early in the 3rd Quarter.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, who likely added some insurance to his job security after tonight’s victory, this is the first win over Mississippi State or Ole Miss in five attempts and the largest win over the Bulldogs since 1912 (yes, that long). After every score, celebrations were had, and for the first time in what seemed like forever, this team was having fun again.

After the game, Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media to reflect on the big win as Texas A&M will take on Abilene Christian next Saturday for another early kick-off. Here is what he had to say on the night.

