Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football in MSU week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s finally here, a matchup that is due to get Michigan football fans excited. It took over half the season for the Wolverines to have a team to look forward to playing, even though rival Michigan State hasn’t lived up to its end of the bargain, coming into Week 8 at 2-4.

Still, the Wolverines appear to be on high alert.

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the matchup, how Michigan football has been playing, player injuries, why J.J. McCarthy is so good and much, much more. Here is everything he said in his weekly press conference.

Does he prepare his team to not engage in extracurriculars vs. MSU?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Every week is a new week. Maybe some have the perception that well, because you did something last week or the week before or a game went a certain way that it’s going to go exactly that way. This is definitely — football, it’s a puzzle each week. New fronts, new coverages, new players, new schemes, offensively, defensively, special teams. And you put that puzzle together. That’s what we’re doing now in preparation in terms of our plan, then we’ll practice it and and look to execute it on Saturday.

Is there a line for J.J. McCarthy to not do things like lowering his shoulder?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Am I alright with J.J.? Yeah. I think he’s actually — I feel like I stand corrected. From what I said, what I’ve been saying the last several months, which is I think J.J. is a once-in-a-generation quarterback. J.J. has shown to be on a path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history. And the the statistics I’m sure speak to that. And the statistic that speaks to it the most is is amount of drives. He’s had 213 drive,s we’ve scored on 130 of those drives. 96 have been touchdowns, 34 field goals — 61%. So it’s really remarkable. I mean, there’s no statistic that demonstrates the quality quarterback play more than that statistic in my mind.

And, oh, just a follow up — I think going forward, J.J. will be the quarterback that all future quarterbacks are are compared to.

What he's seen from MSU?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, super tough. Evidence, this past week. I think it’s a tough team. I think Coach Barnett’s got them playing really well and got them on the move. And it’s for the state championship game. We expect one heck of a football game and get prepared for it.

Chris Partridge's impact with the linebackers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Man, one thign could I tell you about Mike Barrett. It’s outstanding. His level of play is lights out. He was a guardian of victory in this past game and game ball. But the overall play is just been outstanding — Junior Colson as well. Junior, six tackles in this game, his level of just consistently good, has been tremendous. Chris has had a huge impact on our linebacker group. And he’s a great coach. He has a huge impact on special teams as well. Just a great coach, a good guy.

Why hasn't Jimmy Rolder played?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

No, Jimmy — he did not redshirt last year. And so we have a year that we’re really attempting and pulling off really is to play Jimmy in the four games and get that year back for Jimmy. So a redshirt doesn’t have to be just in the freshman year.

On Benjamin Hall

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s been good. I mean, go back to as a mid-year enrollee, spring game. He was tremendous. He’s been tremendous. He got slowed up a little bit, was working through something that was — he’s back. I mean, you just have to look at him from behind. And the legs, the posterior chain, the quads, the calves and to understand how he can, it could be a 280-90 pound guy, jumping on his back to make a tackle. He continues on for another three or four yards. But that’s how he’s able to do it. Tremendous leg strength and drive. And he’s got that. He’s got the vision, the balance, and the speed, and the running instincts to be a real great running back.

Emotions about MSU after last year's incident

Photo: Isaiah Hole

That seems like a long time ago. I like what J.J. said last week — it’s a goldfish mentality. So, it’s onward.

How much does winning impact recruiting vs. MSU?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I don’t know the exact amount. I’m sure it does — winning, it helps recruiting. I’ve noticed!

What advice does he give players to stay undefeated in big games?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, these are huge games every single week, and there’s definitely a November mentality — that’s when you’re in a chase for the championship, run for the championship. Now they’re decided in November, if you’ve put yourself in position to be in position. So yeah, when all the leaves are brown and the skies are gray, that’s when the championships get decided. But November is here for us. It’s here for us now. Playing in this big game, this big rivalry game, this in-state game, this Big Ten game, then we’ll have a bye and then the rest of our games will be in November. So the time is now.

Blake Corum's goal-line capability

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, I’d say just look at him from behind as well. But that leg drive, that low center of gravity, that balance, that initial burst. Like the great ones I’ve noticed can get up to full speed quicker — just real fast.

I would say with Blake it’s either three or four steps to where he’s up to full speed. And you can’t get to full speed much faster. I’ve noticed and he’s able to do it.

Is this program at its best since he's been in Ann Arbor?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, I wouldn’t — I don’t think that’d be going out on a limb.

Thoughts on Katin Houser, MSU's new starting QB

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

He does some really good things. I was impressed. And a very young guy making his first start. It was a most impressive performance.

On Kalel Mullings' injury, will he be back soon?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Soon.

How much has the understanding of the system led to an increase in turnovers?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I think I agree, I think — don’t argue with that, at all. Actually agree that the defensive system stayed intact. It was brought here, Mike McDonald, but Mike and Jesse, and were at the Ravens together. And then when Jesse came, it was very similar, very similar,. Not exact, I mean, each have put their own their own twist on it. Jesse definitely more from a secondary perspective. And I think our secondary is playing as well as it ever has, or maybe it’s on path to be the best we’ve had. But it’s the structure — many, many of the calls are the same. There’s a simplicity to it that makes it very complicated for the offense and allows the players to really be put in there in a position to be successful. And there’s a lot of answers. And so I think that’s definitely a contributing factor.

Has stability allowed players to add more?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, I would agree. As was pointed out after the Saturday ballgame, it’s the coaching, the way that the collaborativeness, the camaraderie, the leadership by Sherrone Moore has been consistent, and outstanding. And, he’s doing that and calling the plays and coaching the offensive line, coordinating the offense. I mean, I know the players appreciate it. I appreciate it. And I’m sure the Michigan faithful appreciate it and we’re lucky. He’s done a tremendous job.

How is Michigan preparing to play on grass?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We’re gonna practice on grass this week. And we’ve had success on grass. The last game we lost was on grass, but about the only thing different to do is not gonna anything different we’re gonna prepare to practice on the grass like we’ve done in the past. I think it’s the best we can do.

Thoughts on three years of winning football

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s been a happy mission. The thing I’ve noticed the most, the guys play for each other. And so did the coaches. Any sports team, any sports organization, any business would probably kill for the kind of culture and vibe that we enjoy on a daily basis.

Reaction to the 2024 schedule

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Just yeah glanced at it and I couldn’t repeat it to you right now. That’s really — seems exciting!

Has he thought about getting the 1,000th win?

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, we give that thought, we do give that thought. And then if anything — maybe Brad, we do our postgame or post-press conference chat, we will show you, we keep track, we have a big scoreboard up there of the amount of wins. Be happy to show that to you all.

And yeah, things to do. Because I mean, that’s a combination of 144 years of Michigan football. No team has won more. We’ll be the first to get to 1,000, God willing and the creek don’t rise. Then what ways to honor that? What ways to celebrate that? Have come up with a lot of ideas that we want to do. One of them is to want to get an M ring to every coach that coached here a certain amount of years — five years, maybe seven, maybe. And staff, same thing. Maybe a number, criteria number, they’re here so long.

But so much has been contributed from Yoat to where we are now and all in between. There’s so many things that, yeah, make the little hair on my arm stand up that I want to do. I love, got some ideas from just different people I’ve talked to. I can’t take credit for the ideas but what if, I mean maybe, like in the endzone there was Michigan was spelled with a ‘1-G’ instead of an ‘I-G?’ M, that’s a Roman numeral for 1,000. There will definitely be a sticker on the helmet. I thought Deion Sanders had a great idea where he gave suits to all the players. I would love to have a suit where the Michigan 1,000 on there. I’m sure there’ll be lots of t-shirts and memorabilia. Cool stuff.

What else we got Dave? I know your wife is working on it. Yeah, celebration and hopefully it comes to season, working really hard to make that happen. So that is definitely one thing that is causing some nostalgia. For sure, that’s huge. That’s really big.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire