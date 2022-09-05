Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football in his Week 2 press conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football’s Week 1 is in the books, and now the team will shift gears with a new starting quarterback under center in J.J. McCarthy, as it prepares to take on a hapless Hawaii Rainbow Warriors team.

Meeting with the media a little earlier than usual on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh fielded questions about Cade McNamara’s performance in Week 1 against Colorado State, what he saw from a handful of freshmen, who he liked defensively, and more. The Wolverine head coach was pleased with what he saw, but also feels like there is another gear or two that the team can reach.

Here is everything he had to say in his press conference.

On Cade McNamara's performance on Saturday

I thought Cade had a really solid game. I think he walked away mad at himself for missing CJ Johnson on the crossing route and threw the ball to CJ a little wide on the opposite boundary. But other than that, made some terrific throws. Had the two-minute drive.

Yeah, I think it’s just the way he is. He’s a perfectionist. So thought it was a really solid game.

Karsen Barnhart's injury and how the offensive line performed

Yeah, he’s got a sprained ankle and probably not gonna be available this week. But he played really good. Very well. Olu played really good. Keegan and Zinter graded out the highest, played the best. I gave the game ball to Trevor Keegan, the way he played and also played in there at left tackle, too, when Karsen went out. So that was really, really good, really pleased.

Also, the second O-line, when they went into the game, really put together a heck of a good drive. Persi, Greg Crippen played very well. Reece Atteberry, and he’s gotten it out out there and he played good. Trente had some really good snaps. So overall, we felt like we were 10, 11, 12 deep in the offensive line, I thought they played good.

McNamara said Harbaugh intends to play only one QB this year. Is that true?

Same thing — we plowed this ground about as thoroughly as it can possibly be could be plowed. Dating back to the summer when you asked the question, I said, yeah, one could start, the other could start, or it could be a combination of both of them in the game. So those are the options. Happy that we’ve still got another week to look at it. We said that each would get a start. And make it as fair as it can possibly be.

McNamara doesn't appear to think that's the case

But I think I said same thing you guys — prefer to have a starting quarterback going in each ball game, I mean, been very transparent with that. And also said if things are exactly the same as they were coming out of camp — which was pretty, pretty close to dead even — then, we were going to have to, as coaches, find a way to maximize both of their talents for the best use of the team. That remains a very viable option.

Thoughts on the expanded playoff

Talking about expanding to 12 teams? Yeah, it’s great. All for it, yeah.

Should players get a cut?

I think you know exactly where I stand on that. Well-documented that I do believe the players should receive a revenue share from the massive TV deals that have been worked out. Don’t you agree? What do you think?

From the TV deals?

As I said back in the summer, a large piece should come the ones who are negotiating those TV deals. It’s seven-point some billion? It’s a lot. It’s a lot of money. Yeah, I think players should receive a revenue share.

Recruiting Roman Wilson

It really helped that both mom and dad had Michigan ties. Both went to Michigan, Western Michigan. Mom from the U.P. originally, same town as Barry Pierson, I believe — I think I’m right on that. She was a track runner. So that really helped.

Roman was from Hawaii — I think it helped that the parents had Midwest ties. Just a great guy all the way around. Great competitor. Tough as nails. Love Roman. Great fit, Roman Wilson at Michigan. I always thought that was a great fit.

Did he fly to Hawaii?

Of course. I think just the one time that I was allowed to during the contact period which was — they’ve got it now where a head coach can get to a guy once, pretty much — sometimes twice. But I get the one visit during the contact period.

Jesse Minter's first game as defensive coordinator

Really good. The headsets were clean, smooth. The operations were clean, smooth in all three phases. I thought it was really good. He’s a calm, cool collected guy. And just the whole operation, signaling, communication. A-plus-plus. What I saw.

Balance playing younger players and main contributors in early games

You can have four games. They can play in four games and still receive a redshirt. So, our philosophy has always been that they’re going to be better in the fifth year than they would be in their freshman year. But if they can make it into the two deep and get playing time, every week, you feel like they’ll be better football players for having played football. I mean you get better at football by playing football. So that’s that’s really — if they can be into two-deep, we’ll play them in four games. And if it’s going to be something equivalent to, not important time in the game, then we would just play them up to four games.

Those would be individual decisions based on how much they can contribute versus being that much better in the fifth year.

How J.J. McCarthy impacts the run game

I think he definitely pulls defenders. They have to know where he is. I mean our defensive coaches are the same way. There needs to be a plan when a quarterback can run in the four-fives and that gets to be faster than linebackers. So you’ve gotta have a plan to contain that. You can definitely see even if he’s carrying out fake somebody’s paying attention.

Did McNamara getting injured in 2021 keep Michigan from running him?

We still use him as a running option. I mean, he’s called a quarterback draw in the Big Ten Championship game, if you recall.

Does he wish McCarthy would slide or get down when running rather than being hit

I’d like to see him get down a little more. I mean, yeah, it’s something to keep improving. Once he gets the first down, get down. But yeah, I also understand that as a quarterback, you’d like to get some kind of contact early when you’re out there. Really why I try to simulate hitting him with the pads and the front, the back, the helmet a little bit. Just because it’s always good to get to get the butterflies out, just blocking somebody or getting hit or running — it helps get the butterflies out I’ve found. Everybody’s a little different. But yeah, to answer your question, I would like to see him get down quicker, once he’s got the first down.

He played 84 guys on Saturday, would he like to do that again or play more or less?

You get to get better at football by playing football. And if we have the opportunity, we’re always gonna play guys as much as we can. And right now, we’ve got over 100 on the roster that have played in games. I’d like to set a record there, I’d like to get 120-130 — hopefully, we get everybody to have played football. It makes the team better, makes them better. Great for the morale of the team. Everybody wants to play.

See how many we can get, hopefully. Hopefully, we’ll be in that position. You don’t know if we’ll be in that position or not. But if we ever are, we’re going to get as many guys in there as we can.

Thoughts on C.J. Stokes' first game

I really thought he was gonna have a big game. I told him that in the days leading up to the game — I don’t know if it will be this game or the next but you’ll be one of those freshmen that everybody’s talking about — he’s just good. Super important to him. He is a studier and a very, very focused. player and really talented too, so it’s fun to see his first run be a 13, 14-yard pickup and a first down.

How did Mason Graham and Derrick Moore do?

So a lot of good things from a lot of people.

I’ll start defensively. Mike Sainristil was all over the field. He was everywhere. And pretty much what I loved was just how many winged helmets were showing up in the picture frame of every clip. Just great pursuit, great runs to the football. Jaylen Harrell had a phenomenal game. Four tackles, a sack. Rod Moore had an interception, four tackles, a sack. And then also super pleased with Makari Paige, who was running, hitting — just how far he’s come. I remember back in his freshman days, being a little slender and very good athlete, but now he comes up, hits and really, really excited about that.

Mike Barrett is another one. I’m gonna take a little deep, long bow on that one. Because when we were recruiting him as a quarterback out of Georgia, in Lowndes, and people were like, well, there’s no position he can play, what’s he gonna play? I said, ‘He’s going to be a safety, he could play linebacker — he’s gonna be one of the two. You can’t see that?’ And to watch him — and he’s made his mark on special teams. And the linebacker position — these days, especially as much nickel as we play and all teams playing football, he’s just out there running, hitting. He had what? Eight tackles? Six tackles and sack. And doing a great job on special teams. I mean, there’s a real football player right there and I’m just super, super happy and proud with him. And I guess the days of the middle linebacker kind of went the ways down safety and cover three. You’ve gotta be able to run, go sideline to sideline and tackle and play. And I’m just really happy with Mike. He’s developed into — he’s gonna be playing this game for a long time. So really, really proud of him.

Other guys, talking about the offensive line: Gio El-Hadi — he got significant snaps in the game. Great to see his development’s been very good. Another guy, Eamonn Dennis, he’ll be our special teams player of the week, he had both tackles on the two punts that we had in the game. Really good punting. Brad Robbins, 47 (yard punts), Jake Moody continues his streak. I think it’s around 12 in a row or something like that. Great to see him get some kicks and be successful there.

So a lot of really good positives. Things we can improve on. Want to improve more on our coverage, punt coverage and kickoff coverage and field goal protection. It was a little loose and some other stuff. But yeah, as I said after the game, smooth, was a really clean type of football game.

Was the team wearing a Title IX sticker on the helmet?

Yeah. They were wanting to recognize that, both internally and publicly, that anniversary, how important it is.

How does he keep the team focused against a bad Hawaii team?

Yeah, we’re just trying to get as good as football as we can, as fast as we can. You always respect your opponent. You take nothing for granted. And also, we’re going to need to improve, we have to improve. I saw some darn good football teams playing after our game, Watching them on TV. Teams like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama. Notre Dame was real good. A lot of good football teams out there and playing good, so we’ve gotta get better, better, better, better, and better. That’s what I’m talking about.

