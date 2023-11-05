Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Purdue

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It started to look as if maybe Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t make it to the Purdue game given all of the rampant speculation about potential Big Ten punishment due to the alleged illegal sign-stealing scandal for Michigan football. However, Harbaugh and company made it to the game after having two weeks away from play on the field and two weeks of talk about what happened off the field.

After the 41-13 win over the Boilermakers, Harbaugh was asked about a potential Big Ten punishment, how his players are handling the noise, J.J. McCarthy’s performance, the status of the run game, and much more.

Here is everything Harbaugh said after the game.

Assessing the running game

Things to work on. I was just so impressed with the squad tonight. Such a stalwarts.

Where do you want to start really? J.J. McCarthy, 65%, 335 yards. Roman Wilson, nine catches, 135 yards. career highs. Will Johnson, big-time game. He was playing good down after down right from the start. A big night for Tommy Doman — really impressed. Four kicks inside the 12-yard line, four punts. Semaj Morgan and a whole lot of others. 41 points — offense came out clicking and got stopped a couple times and Semaj broke the big one for us and got us going again.

The astounding thing right now is the third down production. J.J. McCarthy coming into this game, 37-plus — I believe he was 19-of-20 (last week) and was great again tonight. I know we’re 7-of-14 on third down but these are third-and-longs, third-and-7, 8 — and the production, the throws he’s making — outstanding.

I thought our running backs ran hard again, specifically to your question. Four or five rushing touchdowns tonight. Blake was really good. I think Donovan — of course, he had a big, big catch early in the game. But I thought he was he was running hard, running to form.

On possible Big Ten sanctions

Yeah, I appreciate your question. But this is — I think really, I’m not allowed to talk about them, I’m not talking about them. I really want to talk about the game.

And the guys are such stalwarts. The comments keep coming about why they’re good, how they’re good. And they’re just good. If you know football, and you watch our guys play — I’ve said it before: there’s 20, 22, 23 guys that will be playing on Sundays next year. I truly believe there’s another 30-35 right behind them that will return. And others that’ll be developing and it’s just really good players and that’s if you know football. I mean just watch the game, turn on the tape — that’s why they’re so good. They’re good at it.

On the postgame handshake with Ryan Walters

Typical postgame handshake.

J.J. McCarthy's performance

Really good. If you look back and that would have been a career-night for most quarterbacks — me included. Like I said, 65%, 335 yards — really, really, really great, great plays. I mean, some things to clean up. Missed on a location on a couple of balls and we had some drops, but good to great to get the win and still have a couple of things to work on. I don’t know was J.J.’s completion percentage was coming into the game — 77.8, something like that; 78.1? Now? Yeah, he might have dropped a couple points but I mean that’s just — maybe three balls it would have been a little better location. Three or four balls that would have been caught, made the tough catch, would have been well over, have been close to 435 yards. That’s a big, big night. And as I said, the amount of — you judge a quarterback on third down. Judge how his numbers on third down, because that’s that’s the money down. He’s been lights out.

How have players received the skepticism over their talent given the allegations?

Stalwarts — I mean, savage warriors. Yeah, go ahead and question them on why they’re good, how they got good. I mean, it’s it’s practically a priceless gift to get to where we want to go.

Was there any rust coming off the bye week?

No, I don’t really see it. I mean, offense came out clicking, defense was lights out right out of the gate. I mean, you talked about the first quarter — touchdown, touchdown, field goal. Defensively, the same thing. That was, what was it? Four three-and-outs? Maybe five, including the interception. And then the amount of one first down and then oust. It was a dominant performance. Our defense dominated tonight.

I didn’t really see that. I saw guys refreshed. They were ready to play and play great. Another 41 points — 41-to-six.

Mike Elston's work with the defensive line

Yeah, Mike’s done an incredible job. I mean, looking at the timing on the twist games, the hand placement, the knockback — it’s the pressure that our defense puts on is exceptional. And it’s good for us, good for us on offense, too. I mean, we face it, we go against that every single day in practice.

What Semaj Morgan brings

He’s electric. Ball in his hands, it’s got a chance to go a distance. And he’s just strong. I mean, not huge in stature, you know? It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog,. He’s every bit and a true freshman.

And the guys love him and it’s a spark the way he competes. And every time he touches the ball, there’s a chance.

Would he accept a penalty from the Big Ten?

I respect your question. As you know, I’m not in a position to answer that.

Confidence in the defense going for it on Michigan's side of the field

Yeah, it sure does. The way the flow of the game was going, just from beginning to end, our defense was dominant tonight. Against the run, had a pass or two that broke out. But overall, I thought the fits were outstanding in the run fits by our defense. Junior Colson is a complete stud that — what a player he is. Mason Graham again I mean playing with the club. Run wall. Secondary, talked about Will. But he could’ve had another interception, too, just barely got tipped away. I think it was Rod Moore trying to make a play on the ball and just got a little bit of a — got a finger on it, otherwise he would have had another one. We’re near the ball a lot.

Quarterback did a good job. Talked about how athletic he was, saw that tonight he was able to get out of some get out of some pressures and some trouble, but overall dominant.

Support from U-M president Santa J. Ono

Deeply appreciate it.

Importance of getting the run game going against teams like Penn State

Yeah, as you can tell, we throw it and run it on first down and I think that’s a really good place to be. It will look at it, clean a few things up. But yeah, just for two seconds even, I just ask people that watch football and watch a lot of football and are experts and evaluators of quarterback play to — two seconds, just enjoy the ability of J.J. McCarthy and the talent that he is, as a passer, as a runner, as a leader because that’s — it doesn’t come along every day, every year, every decade — ever.

I think he’s truly the best college Michigan quarterback that we’ve ever seen. So I know how important two seconds — that was maybe 20 seconds, but man, it’s special to watch.

