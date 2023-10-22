Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football destroyed MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan football has been embroiled the past few days in an alleged NCAA scandal, as the Wolverines have been accused of illegal sign stealing. However, after rival MSU considered canceling the game and instead sent quarterback Katin Houser to the sideline in between plays to get the play call, the maize and blue let the world know that none of the allegations matter.

After the 49-0 drubbing, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was stoic, but still enthusiastic about the win. He discussed his team’s play, the allegations, and much, much more following the game.

Here is everything he had to say.

Opening statement

Photo: Isaiah Hole

First I’ll just say congratulations to our players, coaches — everybody. Just a tremendous job of playing football. I think that was one of our best games and guys were (awesome) tonight. a

Also want to congratulate my daughter, Addie Harbaugh, who just came back first quarter grades — straight A’s and got a first-round win in field hockey state championship project. Good job, Addie!

Playing this way despite the off-field issues this week

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Our guys really had a single mindset of getting prepared, beating State. That was pretty much if anybody around the building wanted to talk about anything else. I mean, they didn’t want to — they wanted to just talk about the game preparation, practice, and get ready to play and execute. And I thought they played their best.

A little saying around here that says what do you do to speak so loudly we can’t even hear what you’re saying? So I thought our guys did a tremendous job of just taking take it one play at a time and they were real bustle — was played really, really great, great football. There’s been stuff I mean, I think, there’s been attempts to diminish the team and in a lot of ways. Starting with easy schedule, this too easy a schedule, these guys aren’t very good, that kind of thing. But now they just played and they’ll do that again today. Just we’ll get on to the next one and move on with our hearts. But it’s a heck of a group and I just congratulate them for — their focus was laser-like. Staying strong, focused. Just on a mission.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

J.J. is just a great player. I mean, that’s just what it is. The dropback game was just great. I mean, A-plus-plus, the way he was throwing the ball — I’m talking about lasers. That’s what it was. Receivers, tight ends were — some of the best tight end play anybody’s probably seen college football. I don’t think it’d be going on too far to limb of saying that the catches they were making, the routes they’re running, the precision that was there in the drop-back passing game, the contested catches that the tight ends were making — AJ Barner, especially when there was some real bang-bang shots. Only coverage was really tight. Only a few inches to spare from where J.J. put the throw, and then bang! There’s the hit. And hold on to the ball. Pretty, pretty amazing. Start talking about the defense, too. I mean, it’s just congratulations to everybody — played lights out.

Third down conversions in the game

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Credit to Sheronne Moore — had a great game plan, called a great game. And Michigan State is one of the best teams in the country on third down — well documented. And we were picking up the third downs, third-and-longs and there weren’t a lot of third-and-1s. I mean, there were third-and-7s, third-and-12s and when we got in those positions, we were able to convert.

Just a real high trust level that J.J. is gonna make the play. Yeah, they got the perfect defense called. The one was a really well-timed blitz. Got home. There must have been seven guys in the backfield and somehow he got out. He looked like Ooze the Magnificent on that one. Incredible. And then he’s just so dangerous when he’s out of the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield and just hit the open receiver and or runs it himself. I mean, both. It’s a double-edged sword with J.J. McCarthy, he is the double-edged sword — can beat you in so many ways.

On Ja'Den McBurrows' interception after being accosted by MSU last year

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The whole sideline erupted. Everybody was loving it. He must have made three or four great tackles in the game as well. Long run-saving tackle, up the middle, he made one of them, made a great hit on the perimeter. And then when he got the tip and got the interception. That was just like — what an amazing thing.

Great to see German Green get a tackle there at the end. He played on kickoff. To see both those guys and German came back from ACL surgery. He’s rehabbed, came back faster than you’d think humanly possible. So it’s great to see that, great to see Mike Sainristil — nobody we love more, the players love more than Mike, the captain. Did a great job, seeing the ball in the air and keep his feet in bounds. And second pick-six of the season. Just incredible group really great stuff we were. We were a buzzsaw tonight. And I think one of the best games we played.

Was Saturday the most McBurrows played all season?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, yeah, I think it is. He’s worked his way up to second nickel, and really acquitted himself really great tonight.

Does Michigan football have a target on its back?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I think to success does that, there’s people that don’t like to see people be successful. And there’s a target, yeah. Everybody’s pointed that out from the beginning of the season. But our guys are really just very focused. And just go about their business. Wake up, take care of business today. And then we still got to get back get the guys back to Ann Arbor and then wake up tomorrow, take care of business again.

How has Michigan football stayed so good?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

They just stay so locked in. They’ve done it with work, the good old-fashioned way and they play for each other. There’s just no question about that. It’s just so obvious. And the apparent locked-in-ness that they have a week to week is also at a really high level and I think that really comes back to they play for each other.

How did he address the team about the NCAA allegations?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Oh, just the same thing I said in my statement.

Avoiding cheap shots, late hits in the rivalry game

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Stay disciplined. Stay focused. And I thought I guys did a tremendous job of that the entire 60 minutes.

His emotions surrounding Michigan football having a target on its back

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s just the first rule of being a champion — don’t let up.

Do the players relish having a target on their backs?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

What did you do to speak so loudly? I think our team did that tonight, left no doubt.

Ref explanation for 10-second runoff before the half

Photo: Isaiah Hole

He just felt like he wasn’t set and that was my counter-argument, he was moving backwards, like go into motion. You’re allowed to do that, going backward. He didn’t see it that way.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire