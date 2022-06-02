Everything Jim Harbaugh had to say at the Michigan Football Showcase

The Michigan football coaches were busy on Thursday afternoon when they attended the Michigan Football Showcase held at Ferris State University.

The Wolverines’ coaching staff was at the annual event held at Top Taggart Field which is the largest football camp in the state of Michigan. Not only were all of the Michigan coaches in attendance, save from Jay Harbaugh but the staff from Central Michigan attended the event, and head coaches James Franklin (Penn State), PJ Fleck (Minnesota), and former Michigan coach Don Brown (Massachusetts) were all in attendance as guest speakers.

Coaches all got a chance to speak at the event, along with helping the athletes on the field.

Of course with the lead guy at Michigan being present, there were plenty of questions being asked to Jim Harbaugh, and here is everything that he had to say.

What it's like to be back on campus (Ferris State)

It’s great, the chamber of commerce is staying here and it’s great to see so many folks, coaches, players, and parents — it’s incredible.

On recruiting in the back yard of Michigan

It’s super important. The level of football has always been high in the state of Michigan — going back to when I played high school football in the state of Michigan. Just the amount better it’s getting each year, it’s really obvious

On using NIL at Michigan

I don’t know how much that I have an opinion on that. Right or wrong, our philosophy on coming to the University of Michigan is going to be a transformational experience rather than a transactional experience.

On how much he hears about NIL during recruiting and does something need to be done about it

I hear a lot — I hear a lot about it. It’s talked a lot about. I just don’t know how much is real, accurate, it’s like — is it accurate or not or a fish-tale story. I hear a lot, but I don’t know how much is real or accurate.

I don’t know. I always have been for student-athletes being able to profit off of name, image, and likeness. It makes sense, right? Say the sale of a jersey for example. Who should profit? Who should have some share of the profit? The actual person whose jersey it is or the institution? I think we can all agree — something that is fair and right.

On incoming transfer Cam Goode

We will see, tomorrow is the first day of the summer cycle. He will have the ability to show what he can do. Oluwatimi — we just call him Olu because it’s hard to say the entire name — Olu is a real great example of someone who was really successful at Virginia and came to Michigan mid-year. He was all about his business. All about working on the field, in the weight room, and he could’ve been the kind of guy who said I’m the starter — Rimington finalist, etc. He said none of that. He just got to work and he gained the respect of everybody on the football team — coaches and players. He had the opportunity to do that and Cam Goode will have the opportunity to do that. We will see what happens.

On the transfer portal having more entrants

I don’t know that I really have a take on it. Opening up more and more — there is probably some numbers that show there are more and more that go in each year. Honestly, I think it’s another thing — from my perspective and from what I’ve seen — a great example of Olu and some others. I think it’s been, from my standpoint which is limited — more often than not it’s been a healthy, productive thing.

On where JJ McCarthy is on his recovery and if he still feels pain

I think he talked about that the other day. Probably the best thing — probably the best to ask somebody about someone’s pain or lack of it would be to ask JJ about that.

If JJ is still on schedule

Every time I ask, that’s what he’s saying. He’s feeling good about it. He’s — beautiful thing about JJ McCarthy is that he is like a kid in the candy store. That’s his mentality, his attitude, and that hasn’t changed one bit. If that’s any indication I would say he’s right on schedule.

JJ and Cade McNamara competing in camp this fall

Yeah, it’ll be competitive. The dynamic would be competitive. I’ll tell you the same thing I tell Cade and JJ, or any other player on our team that is competing for a position. Who’s going to play is the best player. How were going to figure out who the best player is, who plays the best.

On playing two quarterbacks like last year

Yeah, those are the options. One guy full-time, or a combination of two guys playing like last year. That’s possible — the possibilities could be one starter and one backup, or two guys that contribute and play well. Excited to throw the balls out there and let the guys compete.

The cool thing about it is JJ and Cade — it’s competitive, but not combative. Two guys that play the same position and are on the same team, everything I have noticed is they have each other’s back, and they have the team’s back.

On Ryan Hayes and the expectations for him

Love Ryan. Every way, since he came in, kind of a tweener, undersized, offensive lineman — he was a tight end. Saw a great vision for him to turn into an elite offensive tackle with that kind of potential. He’s living it, and he’s living that dream. Expectation, the thing that he’s working for, is for a real exclamation point for a fabulous senior year — hopefully one of the best offensive tackles in the Big Ten and the country.

On Joey Velazquez doing both football and baseball

You know my love of guys that play multiple sports. Watching Joey — he won a game for the team early and he’s been clutch. To see him compete and claw his way into the starting lineup, to getting a big hit, it’s been phenomenal. No one has been happier than my nine-year-old son, Jack Harbaugh. He is so into this baseball team. We watched it on tv, and we watched every inning. Joey is one of his favorite players, and little Jack can name off every guy in the lineup. Thrilled, love Erik Bakich — he’s a tremendous coach, manager, and Joey V. he’s our favorite because he plays football as well. He sometimes takes little Jack out there and gives him some hitting instructions. Love the whole team, but rooting for Joey.

On Ronnie Bell after his injury

Same with JJ, talk to Ronnie and find out exactly where he is. But from my eye looks like Ronnie Bell, before he injured the ACL. The way he’s moving, the way he’s — seeing him jump, run, and cut. Definitely on track and looks about the same as he did before, or may a little better — he has two more months to get stronger and faster, and get ready for the season. I think from my eyes he’s an A+.

On Mike Sainristil sticking with defense

That’s a great question. The thing is — I know he’s going to stick with defense because we just went through a spring practice where he really stood out. He was starting at nickel when the spring ended. Now he’s going to get some competition from Rod Moore who wasn’t at spring. He can play nickel and play corner, and then the days when we brought him back to receiver — he didn’t look like he missed any type of beat there as well. Definitely on track to be a two or three-way player.

He’s going to play some special teams as well. Super excited. He’s putting some good tools in his toolbox. The more tools, the more really good tools you have in your toolbox, the more valuable the toolbox is. It’s all A++ for Mike Sainristil.

On what Sainristil's split was in the spring from offense to defense

Percentage-wise it was definitely more defense. Per reps, per plays, per meeting times, I think — that was the new position on defense. The cool thing was, he was taking his offensive knowledge and being able to apply that as a secondary defender.

As a corner, or a nickel he knows what the receiver is trying to get done. Now he is trying to do it — how the offensive player is trying to attack. His growth as a football player overall is really exponentially grown. Probably a good question is why we don’t do that with every player?

It really takes three critical things for a guy to be a two-way player. They have to have a skillset, they have to be smart — smart enough to do it and learn two different playbooks — and they have to be willing. That doesn’t line up with every single player.

Jay Harbaugh coaching on defense

I don’t really talk that much about Jay because he’s my son. That’s pride — for right or wrong it’s been a blessing or maybe a curse, I don’t know. It’s time to give him the recognition. He’s a phenomenal football coach. The way he talks to his team, the way he coached special teams — he recruited a great tight end room, running back room. His value going over to defense, he knows how an offense tries to attack, and what they’re trying to get done.

The whole time he has been coordinating the special teams which was the best in the country. You have to say it right, he’s one heck of a coach, and way better than I was at that age. Probably passing me up right now. Super proud of him and what he brings to our football team.

On if he has his eye in the transfer portal

You don’t say no, you don’t say never say never, you don’t know what’s going to happen. There could be another addition before the season starts.

