Everything James Franklin said in his spring press conference

Yeah, so I think you guys have heard me talk about this before. When we were at Vanderbilt, we essentially played with three safeties, two deep safeties and a converted corner who went from corner to safety to field backer for us. So that’s kind of how this thing got started for us.

Obviously coming to Penn State, we were able to recruit linebackers, being LBU, at a very, very high level, so we were able to play probably a little bit more of regular personnel with three true linebackers on the field and be able to get away with it. Not only get away with it, be able to play at a pretty high level and then be able to sub out into a true nickel. In the last couple years, it’s been Hardy as an undersized corner.

When we kind of looked at Sutherland and kind of looked at his career, he has played his best football when he’s been closest to the ball. The bowl game, obviously, had an interception, and a lot of times when he was playing safety, we were dropping him down into the box, very similar to what we did with Marcus Allen.

I think it’s going to be a combination of two things. I think right now, Sutherland gives us the best ability to get our best 11 guys on the field, but it also allows us to play with what I think in 2022 more times than not you want to be playing with, which is more of a DB with linebacker traits than the opposite, if that makes sense.

I’ll probably look at that. I didn’t know it was still list that had way on the roster.

That’s something for us to discuss and talk with Manny about, how we want to list him. But at the end of the day that’s where he’s starting, at that field backer position, which allows us to bump Curtis [Jacobs] over, very similar to how we’ve done here for eight years. A lot of the young guys have come in, gained their experience at that field backer position, which both mentally and physically is a little bit less on your plate. As you gain that experience, then you move over to the boundary backer, so similar in what we’re doing with Sutherland and Jacobs.