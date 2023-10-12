Everything Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz said about Wisconsin before Saturday’s game

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media earlier this week in advance of the massive showdown between the 5-1 Hawkeyes and 4-1 Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday.

The meeting between the two programs is Ferentz’s No. 22 as head coach at Iowa. His record against the Badgers sits at 9-13, though the Hawkeyes have won two of the last three in the series.

Ferentz’s 2023 Iowa team looks just like almost every one he’s had during his tenure: a terrific defense, great special teams and an offense that is tasked with not losing the game.

Saturday’s matchup is fascinating. Iowa remains Iowa, while Wisconsin recently went through a program facelift. It feels like a true ‘old meets new’ situation.

Here is everything the Iowa head coach said about Wisconsin before Saturday’s contest:

On Wisconsin's new-look offense and different personnel packages

“That’s certainly a good switch. We got a good look at them last week watching Purdue film. It looks different from that standpoint, but what doesn’t look different they still look big, physical.”

On Wisconsin's offensive talent

“They run the ball really well. When you have backs like they have, although one is injured right now, but Allen is just a tremendous football player. I think we all noticed that a couple years ago, but he’s even better now. So good starting point and the quarterback is playing really well for them too. He can run and throw. It’s a dangerous attack. But it’s, again, the key ingredients of having a big veteran line. Those guys are very experienced and very proficient. And skill guys that can make some really good plays. They have a nice group of receivers too, some old and some new. So they’ve got a good mix here.”

On how RB Braelon Allen has developed as a dual-threat back

“That’s probably referring to what Scott’s referring to, just their style of play. He’s a talented football player. And I mentioned George and Sam. I don’t think he was overly recruited, and, as I understand, went more as a defensive guy but he certainly found the right place to play him.

And he’s a tremendous football player. They’re going to give it to him a couple of different ways.”

On this being the last year of the Big Ten West

“It’s been great. Just all those things you described probably means it’s outdated because, as we know, we’ve moved past all that I think in college football. That’s kind of what was to me the message a year ago when we expanded to 16, right? That made it 16.

Even going back to the ’13, ’14, we kind of broke away from that mold or model. We’re living a little bit in the past having border teams and all that kind of stuff.

But we’re moving into a new phase with college football. So it kind of is what it is. And we’ll make adjustments as we go forward here next year.”

On adjusting to Wisconsin's offensive tempo

“I think you learn from everybody and every experience. So when you play a tempo team, last week those guys were moving pretty good — it’s not exactly the same. But it doesn’t hurt, those kinds of experiences don’t hurt. Same thing when you play a team with similar defensive philosophies, especially if they’re a little bit different from what — although it’s kind of dumb to say that in college football because it’s like every week is almost different, a lot of different menus, if you will.

Pro football is a little bit more standardized. I guess styles of play in college are kind of like starting times in college. Who knows. You know it could be 11, 2:30 or 3:00, 6:30 or 7 p.m.”

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire