Everything Hugh Freeze said after a hard-fought loss in the Iron Bowl

After a hard-fought loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl, Hugh Freeze admitted that the loss was going to stick with Auburn “for a while.”

Auburn had a chance to win the game but was unable to make the final play to pull off the big upset and lost 27-24, their fourth straight loss to the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers struggled to throw the ball but had success on the ground with Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston and Payton Thorne all ripping off big runs. Freeze discussed the offense, the miraculous go-ahead touchdown by Alabama, the costly muffed punt and more with the media following the loss, here is everything he said.

Opening statement...

“Just first, really proud of our kids and the way they fought. Obviously, it stinks to not get the win tonight. We just didn’t play good enough in the critical moments. Had a turnover with probably three minutes to go, four minutes to go. And then obviously we didn’t execute fourth and whatever it was there. It really came down to those few plays in a game like this. But man, there’s a lot of hurt in that locker room, and it stinks. Kids gave themselves the chance to win the Iron Bowl tonight, and it’s going to stick with us for a while.”

On this team that gave Alabama everything they had tonight…

“Proud of the way our kids fought and prepared. That’s the way an Auburn Tiger should do it, every single week. Obviously, it’s a little easier when you’re playing in this magnificent, awesome rivalry, but it makes the hurt that much more when you don’t get it done. But I’m proud of the way that they fought and bounced back. I thought they executed our plan pretty well. They gave us a chance to win the game.”

On not pressuring on the deciding touchdown…

“I mean, he (D.J. James) second guessed it. You just have to play with vision, and you got nine guys back there, and just, play with vision. Make them run the ball and knock it down. You know, he felt like he was shoved off, but I don’t, I couldn’t tell. You know, you pressure him, and then, you got one-on-ones, and they throw it up, and you can do that if you want. Or you play. I like the call. I just think you gotta sit back with the vision and knock the ball down.”

On the muffed punt...

“Was it Koy (Moore)? I thought it was Keionte (Scott). I’ll have to ask Tanner (Burns). It would have to be Keionte. He must have taken himself out.”

On what he told the team...

“I don’t think any coach can find the right words. You tell them you love them, that we will learn from it and get through it, but it’s going to hurt. There’s no way around it. You’re going to have to walk through the hurt.”

On Payton Thorne's performance in the first and second half...

“I don’t think we changed anything, it was all still in the game plan. I didn’t think he threw real accurate balls a couple of times in the first half. There were drops, too. All of those are so magnified in this game. He did play a really good second half, I thought.”

On the running success...

“We had a good plan. And they do have a really good front end, but our backs and tight ends and O line took it personal. We knew we had to run the football to win this game and thought we ran it well enough to win it. Just came up short.”

On playing Alabama and Georgia close...

“Well, if you if you isolate it to those two games, you know, you feel like you’ve done some good things, but it’s hard when you, you know, we get judged in this game on wins and losses. And we all know that when we get signed up for it and when you have a chance to to win one like we did tonight against you know, teams playing for our conference championship next week and our rival, it’s hard to feel anything but hurt and disappointment and, you know, you wish, like I said earlier, you are out there with the Auburn faithful and celebrating another iron Bowl win at Jordan-Hare.”

On Jordan-Hare's atmosphere...

“We have the best fans in the country and that atmosphere tonight is, you know, off the charts. Best I’ve ever been a part of and just wish we were out there celebrating right now together but we do have a lot of good recruits here and hopefully they see that even in year one, we’re not, you know, we can we can close the gap pretty fast on the upper echelon of this conference.”

On Ja'Varrius Johnson...

“He was vital to the plan. Once he decided this year that he was going to adhere to the standards that we want of how we want to go about our work, he’s gotten better and better. That’s good to see for him.”

On his vision for the program...

“We’re going to be one of the elite programs in the country. I didn’t have a vision for this year other than to try and get us to a bowl game and improve us from week to week. I can’t say every week I’ve felt like that, and that’s why you are hard on yourself as a coach. We have to look at ourselves every single day and are we demanding a standard that’s going to get us to that elite status. That combined with recruiting classes that are comparable to the upper echelon. We can’t recruit in the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, and expect to all of a sudden and be great coaches. It’s a combination. You have to coach to a certain standard and you have to recruit somewhere close to a level the way those guys and some others in this league are.”

