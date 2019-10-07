“Everything is good” with De’Vante Bausby after neck injury

Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby was carted off the field during Sunday’s win after colliding with a teammate and Bausby was taken to a hospital near the Chargers stadium for further evaluation of a neck injury.

The initial word on Bausby’s condition is positive. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that “everything is good up to this point” and that Bausby will fly home with the team as long as an MRI shows no reason for him to remain in Los Angeles.

Bausby had one tackle before being injured and played nearly half the defensive snaps in the first four weeks. He signed with the Broncos in April after leading the Alliance of American Football in interceptions during its brief existence.

The Broncos also lost linebacker Justin Hollins to a knee injury during the 20-10 win.