Everything Gators LB Teradja Mitchell said after FSU loss

The Florida State Seminoles were too much for the Florida Gators in Week 13 of the college football season, sending the Orange and Blue to its third-straight losing season with a 24-15 win in the Swamp. The loss ends Billy Napier and Co.’s 2023 campaign with a 5-7 record and no hopes for a bowl game.

Conversely, the win cemented FSU’s perfect 12-0 regular-season record, and while it was an ugly victory, Noles fans hope it will be enough to put their beloved Garnet and Gold in the College Football Playoffs. However, there is still the ACC Championship Game awaiting them next weekend as well.

Following the final loss, linebacker Teradja Mitchell spoke with the media about the game, the season and what he sees ahead. While the results were not what the Gator Nation had hoped for, perhaps it was something for the program to build on.

Take a look below at an abridged question and answer with Mitchell from Saturday night’s media scrum.

What is the overall mood of this group after a grueling season together?

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Obviously, we’re disappointed. We didn’t have the season we wanted to have. We put in a lot of work at times, and when it was needed, we didn’t execute. That’s one thing I can say about this team. We didn’t sugarcoat anything this season. We took it for what it was, and we didn’t execute in the moments we needed to.

But looking at the positive side, guys understand we have to restore order. Florida is a prestigious program, and we understand that we have to put a better product on the field. That was my message to the younger guys right after the game, that this next off-season, we’ve got to get things going and restore order.

I would say the overall mood of the team is we’re disappointed right now but we’re excited for the future.

What changed in the second half with the defense?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

I think second half they started to establish the run and kind of get their offense going a little bit. I think they had a little over 100 yards. I’m not sure. We just didn’t execute in those moments when we needed to. We didn’t fit our gaps right in that time and things of that nature. That’s what led to the loss.

From that perspective coming from Ohio State, where do you see the building blocks?

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

I have a unique perspective. I’ve seen both ends of the stick now, and I would say this program is not too far off. Coming from Ohio State, the things that Coach Napier implemented for this program, the way the practices are, the workouts are, this program is inevitable.

I think it’s just a matter of when, when this program is going to get back to where it has been. Like I said, I’m excited for the future, and I think the guys are buying into what Coach Napier is putting forth. It’s obviously a rebuilding process, and it’s going to take time, but also the guys understand there’s a sense of urgency.

What's next for you?

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

I haven’t really thought much about it, but the goal is to obviously start training and try out for an NFL team and see what’s next. Just take it one day at a time. I haven’t made any real decisions, but that’s my plan.

Is there anything that you can point to specifically that show positive progress?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Regardless of what the outside people think, Florida practices are like big-boy practices. We practice physical. We’re hitting. We’re hitting, and we’re going after it. Like I said, just the mentality that Coach Napier is trying to implement in the program, like being tough, playing tough.

When teams play us, they’re going to play a tough team. A team that we aren’t going to quit. We’re going to keep going forward. I see that. As the guys keep buying into it, it’s going to eventually show on the field for them.

Was there an increased amount of frustration as FSU started to get a rhythm going?

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

I think that’s a great question. I think it all comes down to, like I said, execution. We have to execute. We have to be disciplined. At times we failed to be disciplined. We failed to execute. That goes back to what I was saying. We have to continue to buy into what the coaches implement in practice, and we have to execute in those moments.

What was the vibe after the safety and when did it start to slip away?

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Right after that safety, we understood. We’ve been in those games before where we were up and playing well, and then we dropped in that performance. After that safety, the message for the team was let’s keep going. Let’s try to get this win.

Obviously, we didn’t come out with that, and that’s frustrating for us as players. That shows the resilience of this team. Even after we take these losses, the team is still in a positive mindset, understand that — see the bigger picture of everything. Even obviously we didn’t do well this season, but the guys are still ready and eager for next year.

What's your vision for things in the coming years with the young players?

James Gilbert/Getty Images

It’s exciting to see those guys. They’re getting those reps. They’re scarring now. They’re taking those losses as young players. Eventually, as they grow into the program, they’re not going to want to feel that feeling anymore.

They’re going to work a little bit harder, watch a little bit more film. Like I said, I’m excited to see these younger guys as they grow into their college football careers.

What did you expect offensively from FSU without Jordan Travis?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

We lost our quarterback too. We knew that, for us, we have to rally around Max and make sure the supporting pieces stepped up and executed to help Max out. We thought the same thing for Florida State, that they were going to utilize their other key players, their receivers, their tight ends, their running backs, and try to work the game around the quarterback to help him.

So we knew we were going to get like quick, easy throws, and they were going to try to get their quarterback in rhythm.

How tough was that to handle defensively as FSU's running game got going?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

It was definitely tough for us, especially since our coaches put together adjustments for us to make at halftime, and like I said, we didn’t execute those adjustments. Like I said, that’s where the frustration comes in. But we understand as a defense we’ve got to do better. Simple as that, we’ve got to do better.

How did the targeting call in the fourth quarter change things?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

It was definitely a tough moment. I think it was a tough call. As a defensive player, you’re fighting and you’re scratching to make sure the offensive player doesn’t get the first down. It’s unfortunate that was the call. Obviously, that’s momentum that takes away from us as a defense, but it was a tough call. Tough call.

Does the potential review of targeting impact the way you play?

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Yeah, at the end of the day, football is a game of inches. Small errors that we make sometimes, and it’s unfortunate. But that’s the way the game is, and I understand they’re trying to keep players safe. But in those moments, it’s a game of inches.

Obviously, you don’t want the offensive player to get the first down, but targeting is targeting.

Read more

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s loss to FSU

Five takeaways from Florida’s season-ending loss to Florida State

Billy Napier addresses media following Florida State loss in Week 13

What Florida’s Max Brown had to say following loss against FSU

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football’s loss vs Seminoles

PHOTOS: Gator Nation gets prepared for Florida-FSU in the Swamp

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire