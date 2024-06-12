Everything to expect at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, how to watch if you’re not going

Quarterback Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowl championships in New England, will be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame during a special, sold-out ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

Since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons, the Patriots say they have “been hard at work planning a ceremony that does justice to the quarterback’s legendary career.”

The Patriots opted to honor Brady on June 12, the 12th day of the 6th month of the year, as a tribute to his jersey number and the Super Bowl rings he won with the team.

Brady, the GOAT, tallied 541 passing touchdowns, racked up more than 74,000 passing yards, and won 219 games in 20 seasons with the Patriots.

TICKETS

Patriots season ticket holders got the first crack at purchasing tickets to the ceremony. The tickets later went on sale to the public and sold out within minutes. There are still some seats available for as low as $23 on ticket resale sites like StubHub.

KEY TIMES FANS NEED TO KNOW

The lots outside Gillette are open for parking at 3 p.m. Parking is free for ticket holders.

The gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m.

A red carpet arrival show will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Gillette Stadium’s video board and Patriots.com.

Fans should be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to ensure they don’t miss comedian Bill Burr’s opening monologue or surprise musical performances, according to the Patriots.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHO WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE?

NBC’s Mike Tirico will host the ceremony.

Hundreds of former Patriots will be in attendance, including David Andrews, Drew Bledsoe, Deion Branch, Matt Cassel, Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman, Kevin Faulk, Rob Gronkowski, Brian Hoyer, Dan Koppen, Ty Law, Logan Mankins, Devin McCourty, Willie McGinest, Randy Moss, Rob Ninkovich, Matthew Slater, Wes Welker, James White, and Vince Wilfork.

Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick will also reportedly attend the ceremony.

HOW TO WATCH THE CEREMONY FROM HOME

The event won’t be aired on any local television stations but it will be available to watch online.

Fans without a ticket can catch everything live on all Patriots digital and social platforms starting at 5:30 p.m.

