Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ struggle against Kentucky

Eric Musselman thinks Arkansas is an NCAA Tournament team.

A week from Sunday, he’ll know if he was right.

For now, Arkansas is left unsure after the Razorbacks dropped a third straight game, this time to Kentucky, 88-79, to close the regular season. Arkansas finished the year 19-12 and 8-10 in SEC play, the fewest conference wins the Hogs have had since Musselman’s first year in 2019-20.

The 19 total wins are the fewest since Mike Anderson’s last year. But Arkansas still entered Saturday’s game against Kentucky with a No. 16 ranking in NET, one of the primary factors the NCAA Tournament selection committee will look at when determining the Hogs’ fate.

Antonio Reeves was the biggest reason the Razorbacks are left to worry. The Kentucky guard scored a career-high 37 points on 12 of 17 shooting and an 11-of-11 game from the free-throw line.

Here’s everything Musselman had to say after the loss. Note: His remarks are paraphrased.

Free throws and lay-ups doomed Arkansas

I think that our philosophy is, especially with this roster, has been to try draw free-throws attempted and try to score points in the paint. Obviously tonight, 2 for 20 around the rim, you’re not going to win a lot of games. I can’t remember a game where I’ve had a team have only six turnovers and not win the game. Certainly the free throws have been a huge concern in tight games, in big games. We’ll continue to try to work on it in pressure situations. But that’s been a big concern, for sure.

Chippy game and Devo's ejection

I’m not going to talk at all about the referees. That’s not what we do. That part of the question I’ll leave alone. Certainly Devo is a guy from a leadership standpoint, from being a veteran, we were a better team when he’s with us and not in the locker room. We certainly missed him. He’s been a defensive stopper for us all season long. THat’s the single best performance I’ve seen a player have against a team I’ve coached outside of the NBA. He was phenomenal. I thought he was fantastic. I thought Toppin was really good. He hit two 3s, one of them with one second on the clock that we didn’t contest. Those two guys in particular played really well. I thought Tshiebwe was really good, especially in the first half.

Antonio Reeves went off

Nothing surprised us. We knew when Wallace wasn’t going to play he was going to be the guy. I thought they did a really good job of setting screens for him. Their dribble hand-off game really bothered us in the first half. The D-H-O game hurt us. I thought he came off with great speed off the dribble hand-offs.

Arkansas limited Tshiebwe in second

We tried to be a little more physical. He still played a good game. You look at his numbers, 12 and 13 is still a good game. He’s a great rebounder and he plays really hard. I thought he really impacted the game, like I said, in the first half.

Three-game skid to end season

It’s up to our team to try to continue to get better. It’s up to our team to play as hard as you possibly can play. It’s up to our team to share the ball. We did share the ball tonight. Uncharacteristic defense of late. We haven’t played very good basketball the last three games. We’ve got to get better. We did a great job in our nonconference play. We’re still a team that if we play better basketball, which I think we can, but we have to start doing it. I thought we played well at Alabama. Did not think we played well at Tennessee and did not think we played well again tonight. We’ve got to improve, for sure.

Arkansas had few turnovers again

I think that when you gain something in one area, you might lose it in another. We played a little bit smaller at times, that helps you take care of the basketball. Right now physical teams are bothering us. Physicality at the rim is bothering us.

Physicality hurting Arkansas more now than ever

Tennessee is as physical as you’re going to play against. Today, we have not shot that poorly around the rim. We didn’t shoot great around the rim against Tennessee, which is to be expected because they’re long and physical. I thought that Kentucky, and Kentucky’s played really good basketball other than the tight loss to Vandy. They got a lot of veterans. Maybe experience is bothering us a little bit, as well.

Is Arkansas an NCAA Tournament team?

I think every team should go into the SEC Tournament fighting for their season. It is a second season. The regular season is now over. I thought we did an incredible job when you think about our won-loss record, think about the metrics, think about the nonconference, think about the success of the teams we beat in nonconference play, we feel confident that, yes, we are an NCAA Tournament team. We feel like throughout the season of basketball, we’ve proven we’re an NCAA Tournament team.

Reeves was the answer

What happened tonight is Reeves stepped into the point guard position and had 37 points. Both those other guys play, combined they can’t do what Reeves did. He played as good as any player I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching at Arkansas. He played phenomenal. Those other two guys did not play. They put the ball in his hands and he made great decisions, missed five shots. He scored 37 points on 17 shot. The productivity for Reeves was, how many guys score 37 points on 17 shots. It doesn’t happen.

