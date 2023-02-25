Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Alabama

Nearly.

But nearly doesn’t count, unfortunately, for Arkansas faithful.

The Razorbacks led for more of the game against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, but a 13-0 Tide run in the second half gave the home team a lead they wouldn’t lose again in an 86-83 win.

The loss keeps Arkansas (19-10, 8-8 SEC) on the bubble – though likely on the good side of the bubble – when it comes to NCAA Tournament hopes. The Razorbacks travel to Tennessee on Tuesday and finish the season Saturday at home against Kentucky. A single win in either game would likely be enough to clinch.

In the meantime, Arkansas has to wait. Coach Eric Musselman is aware of his team’s standing. Here’s what he had to say after the game on Saturday.

Note: Musselman’s remarks are paraphrased.

Wild game, wild finish

Disappointed in our free-throw shooting in that second half. We shoot a decent percentage from the foul line, possible different outcome. This Alabama team is obviously ranked second in the country. I thought our effort was tremendous. Some guys played relaly well. Some guys struggled today. That’s happened to us on the road. We’ve got to get back. Quick turnaround, obviously, for Tennessee.

Limited 3-pointers, but struggled inside

You’re not going to take away both. You’re not going to do it. That’s why they’re ranked second in the country. At least two of the three were hit on one guy, from 3, possibly all three. The job that Davonte did taking away the 3 was incredible. We felt like if we could take away the 3, that would put us in position to possibly win the game. We really struggled to start the second half. That was the difference in the game, a stretch there to start the second half.

"It's a man's game"

We had 13 offensive rebounds, they had 14. They did outrebound us. But I thought, defensive activity, we had 12 steals to Alabama’s six. I thought we did a fairly good job in a lot of areas. We talked about the 3-ball defense, but they take 30 free throws, we take 29. The difference is they made five more free throws than us. As I’ve looked at the stats without looking at film, that’s the difference in the game. They had 17 turnovers. We had 11 turnovers. We made five threes and only took 10 attempts. Alabama took 22 and made three. Unfortunate for us. We came up three points shy. We’ve had a lot of close road games that could have gone either way. We’re some free throws away. Again, we only have two games left to play in the regular season and we’ve got to continue to try to get better. I thought we were better today against Alabama than we were in Bud Walton. It was a five-minute stretch in the second half. I think we’ve played Alabama well. They are at home and the No. 2 team in the country. We’ve got to get better in some areas and we need everybody to play good games against a team that is really, really good like Alabama is.

Played well through foul trouble early

I thought they pressured him (Black). There were a couple fouls off the ball. AB, he struggled tonight. The foul trouble, certainly attributed to that in the first half. As a team, we did not play very good for a stretch in the second half.

What besides free throws and the run

We weren’t converting enough baskets either. Alabama, probably, out of all the teams in the country, like Houston and other great teams, they have the ability to put together spurts as well as any team in the country. Our gameplan was to take away the 3 and limit fastbreak points. We actually doubled them up on fastbreak poitns. I thought we ran the floor really in the first half and we ran the floor really well down the stretch.

Execution of attempted rally in final minutes

We have a play that we had run the prior two times and had gotten really good looks. They had denied our trigger guy the ball. We were out of timeouts obviously. We got a 3-point shot up and you can take that possession and dissect just like you could any. … I thought our execution toward the end of the game when we got down double-digits, there was probably a time when it didn’t look like we would be able to have the ball with a chance to put the game into overtime, but I thought our guys executed and had really, really good time management.

