Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas collapsed at Texas A&M

Arkansas didn’t have to have a win against Texas A&M on Wednesday, but Arkansas had to have a win against Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Meaning, with five games left in SEC play after it was over, the Razorbacks had time, in theory, to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. But considering Arkansas’ final three games of the regular season will be against Kentucky, Tennssee and Alabama, the more wins the Hogs can rathole now, the better.

After the Aggies’ 62-56 victory, Saturday’s game against Florida almost certainly turns into a “must.”

Muss, as in Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, agreed. Musselman’s answers in the Hogs’ post-game press conference were short. Not sweet. Not angry, either. But it was clear that the Hogs head man was struggling to find the exact words to describe his exasperation.

Take a look at what Musselman had to say below. Note: Musselman’s remarks are paraphrased.

Struggles down the stretch

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA;Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) looks to shoot over Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) and forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Well, we haven’t been very good closing on the road at all. We’ve lost a tremendous amount of close games. Closing has been an issue for this group. It started at the end of the half when Hefner hit the 3. They came out and knocked down 3s to start the second half. Our shot selection, our passing was poor late-game. You know, 1 of 10 from 3 in the second half. We shoot 50% from the foul line in a close game, that’s not a recipe to win a game. We gave up 6 of 12 from 3 from them. I’ve said it all year long, if we don’t guard the 3, we’re not going to win games. Defensively, we were better rebounding the ball than we were in Bud Walton. Just our shot selection and you know, struggle to close games.

Nick Smith didn't play second half

Feb 11, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. during pregame warmups prior to facing the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

We’re just trying to win a game and keep our season alive. We’re just going to keep trying to work everybody in and, you know.

Three SEC road losses after leading by 10

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA;Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) looks to shoot over Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) and forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

I said this team has struggled, unlike a group that I’ve had since I’ve been coaching college, this group has struggled to finish games. We played a close game against Creighton. We played a great game against Baylor and came up short. I mean, it is, I don’t know how to explain it. I just explained everything. We gave up 6 of 12 from 3. We went 1 of 10 from 3 in the second half.

Shot selection down the stretch

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham (55) shoots over Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think we’re a 3-point shooting team and we went 1 of 10 from 3 in the second half. Paint points are what we live on. Free throws-attempted are what we live on. That was an issue. Sharing the ball wasn’t an issue. It’s frustrating. I thought we had a really good game plan. I thought we followed it perfectly in the first half. Game gets close and we have to be able to counter whenever a team makes a run. We led the game for 31 minutes on the road and we’re unable to close the game out.

Texas A&M adjustments?

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA;Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (13) dunks the ball during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

They were 11 of 27 from the field. They shot 40%. Not great. Not bad. But, as I’ve mentioned, they went 4 of 5 from 3. We shoot 36% in the second half. So, you know, therein lies the outcome.

Wade Taylor exploded in second half

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives through Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) and forward Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

I think he 18 or 19 in Bud Walton. He’s one of the best scoring guards in the league. He’s quick. He’s one of the best free-throw attempt players in the country. He got five FTAs, which is a pretty good number, but not anything that killed us. His 3-for-5 from 3 really hurt us.

Devo bounced back early, but struggled late

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) dribbles the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question our entire team struggled the last five mintues of the game and most of the second half.

Caselton out for Florida on Saturday

Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) is blocked by Florida Atlantic Owls center Vladislav Goldin (50) in the second half. The Florida Gators menÕs basketball team hosted the Florida Atlantic Owls at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, FL on Monday, November 14, 2022. Florida Atlantic defeated Florida 76-74. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Gai Ufbasketballfau

Probably the same impact. We’ve had Brazile out the whole year. You look at injuries, it allows opportunities for other guys to play. Florida played a really good last 15 mintues of the game today against Ole Miss. Todd Golden is a very good coach. They have a talented roster. Their style of play in the second half tonight, they adjusted really well. They still have a big guy inside in No. 33. And they’ll have a little bit more perimeter players on Saturday.

The stakes of the game against Florida

Feb 7, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman looks on during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

We have to try to just play for 40 minutes.

Makhel and Makhi Mitchell and Anthony Black

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) huddles with teammates during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

I thought our 17 assists, ball movement was not a problem at all. I thought Anthony played well. His shot selection was good. Tried to get others involved. I thought the Mitchell twins did a really good job of interior defense, obviously. The foul trouble hurt us in the first half with both of them as well as Walsh. Those guys played well inside.

Florida's defense is solid

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

I think shot selection, you can always start with that. You can go to pace-of-play. Every night we come in and tell the team we’re facing one of the nation’s best defensive teams. … I’ve known Todd since he played in college at St. Mary’s and obviously coach Bennett was a graduate assistant when I played at San Diego. Those guys, he’s one of the best defensive coaches in college basketball. They have really solid defensive principles. Florida is a hard team to score on.

Confidence in turning it around

Feb 15, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA;Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Every game we have is hard. This team has still got to grow in a lot of areas and we only have five games to go.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire