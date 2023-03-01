Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas stumbled badly at Tennessee

Ricky Council provided the dreaded “no comment” when asked about Arkansas’ mentality in the locker room following the Razorbacks’ 75-57 loss to Tennesee on Tuesday night.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman provided more words when asked about his team’s performance, though he was quick to exit stage left after fewer than 10 such.

The frustration level was certainly high amongst both the Arkansas players and Musselman himself. He had anticipated a bounce-back after a disappointing, though somewhat expected, loss to Alabama on Saturday. It wasn’t close.

In fact, Musselman said it was more than a single step in the wrong direction.

Check below for everything Musselman had to say in his post-game press conference. Note: his remarks are paraphrased.

Tennnessee's notorious tough defense

Tennessee’s Jonas Aidoo (0) and Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell (22) go for the rebound during the NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

They’re so long and they’re so physical on both sides of the ball. The screen-setting. Then when Zeigler got hurt they became longer, bigger, taller, more physical probably. But, yeah, they completely out-physicaled us, there’s no doubt about it. The loose-ball game. The rebounding game. The screen-setting was much more forceful than ours. I’d say it’s the best defensive team that we’ve played.

Turnovers were a big problem

Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack (15) battles for the rebound with Arkansas’ Jordan Walsh (13) and Makhi Mitchell (15) during the NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

They were physical and we were not able to withstand the physicality taking care of the basketball. An assist-to-turnover ration of 16 to 8 is not a good turnover ratio. The rebounding up front with our bigs was not very good, as well. Unfortunately we’ve got one regular season game and still a lot of areas we still need to teach.

Poor free-throw shooting

Feb 28, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) defends Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The only thing I know at this time of year is get in the gym, shoot them with confidence. It’s college basketball, the SEC, certainly you want to shoot as a team at 72% at the minimum. We have no lived up to that. It’s our coaching staff’s responsibility to make them better foul shooters.

Points in the paint dominated for Vols. That was rare.

Tennessee’s Tobe Awaka (11) shoots over Arkansas Jalen Graham (11) during the NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

We didn’t go in there and when we did, we didn’t finish. Tennessee is really strong. They’re really physical. It certainly wasn’t the blocked shots. They only had two blocks. We were not driving in there and getting our shots altered. We were going in there and not finishing against verticality. You need to go and you need to attack the rim against physical team. You need to get into the body. We did not do that from a physical standpoint.

Tennessee hassled Anthony Black

Feb 28, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) dunks the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

You look at their guards, their guards always have a lot of steals. But certainly from a point guard position, we, as a group, have to do a better job than the six turnovers Anthony had, the two that Nick had, the two that Devo had. That’s 10 turnovers among our primary ball-handlers. There were a lot of passes tonight that were just thrown out of bounds. Certainly have to credit coach Barnes and credit Tennessee. Out of those 16 turnovers, there were at least five to seven that were self-inflicted. It wasn’t just our guard play. Our bigs, look at the rebounding numbers and paint points. We didn’t protect the rim nearly like we needed to. Tennessee completely outplayed us.

Confidence for Saturday

Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack (15) guarding Arkansas’ Anthony Black (0) during the NCAA college basketball game n Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

We didn’t bounce back like we had hoped after playing Alabama. We’ll continue to do what we’ve done with all of our teams and go back and prepare. We’ve got to do a better job, obviously. The only thing I know is to go back to work to continue to try improve. We took a step backwards tonight, there’s no question. Both as a team and individually. We took several steps backwards. We’ll get back and try to prepare for Kentucky.

