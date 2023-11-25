Everything Elijah Robinson had to say after Texas A&M’s 42-30 loss to No. 14 LSU

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) has finished the 2023 regular season after losing 42-30 on the road vs. the No. 14 LSU Tigers behind quarterback and Heisman-favorite Jayden Daniels’ impressive four-touchdown performance.

In interim head coach Elijah Robinson’s second game at the helm, the Aggie offense was lights out in the first half, as sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson, in his third career, start no less, led the offense to three first-half scoring drives, including a 14-yard touchdown strike to tight end Jake Johnson to take a 17-14 halftime lead.

Despite keeping the Tiger’s explosive passing attack at bay early on, Daniels began to heat up, throwing three second-half touchdown passes, all endzone shots, as the Aggie’s secondary continued its embarrassing trend of allowing big plays from every opponent’s star receiver, as LSU No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers hauled in 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon.

Trailing 35-24, Henderson found senior tight end Max Wright for a memorable 51-yard touchdown as the big man rumbled his way to the endzone to cut the lead in half and provide a small opening for a potential comeback. However, the defense continued to falter late, as Daniels would find WR Kyren Lacy for a 15-yard touchdown to seal the Tiger’s 42-30 victory.

While the search for Texas A&M’s next head football coach steadily heats up, Elijah Robinson has already proven his tremendous worth as the program’s most important assistant. For a final time, outside of the Aggies’ impending bowl game, Robinson spoke to the media after the loss. Here’s what he had to say:

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire