Everything Eastern Michigan HC Chris Creighton said about Wisconsin this week

Wisconsin has a golden opportunity this Saturday to get into the win column for the first time this season, as they get set to host the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Eastern Michigan enters Saturday’s contest with a 1-0 record after defeating FCS opponent St. Frances (PA) last weekend, though the program was projected preseason to finish near the bottom of the MAC.

EMU head coach Chris Creighton met with the media earlier this week and discussed everything from who his team will start at quarterback (which he said he hasn’t decided yet), to how his team is preparing for the atmosphere at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here’s everything he said about Wisconsin, including how he felt about their loss to Penn State last Saturday:

On past success he's had against Big Ten opponents.

"I think every game is separate. Just because they're from a conference, I can't compare Wisconsin to playing Rutgers in 2017 or Purdue in 2018 or Illinois in 2019. All of the scenarios, situations, the programs, all of those things are different."

On Wisconsin as a team

"Listen, this is the best football team that I'll have ever coached against in my entire life, certainly in these last eight years at Eastern Michigan. These guys are phenomenal. And it's not this year, they've been great for over a decade."

On Wisconsin's loss to Penn State

"I thought that they outplayed Penn State. Didn't win the game and had some situations they wish they could have back I'm sure. But when you look at at the totality of the game, I thought that they were the better team. They didn't win the game, but I think they're the better team. They're phenomenal."

How he's preparing his team for the environment in Madison

"We have a system that we use to fabricate really loud noise that we'll do. It's been really helpful for us in the past. We've been in environments where it's hard to verbally communicate with each other. So we'll do that. We're not going to make that the total focus of the week by any means, it's the people on the field that makes [Wisconsin] so great. But yea, we have to be ready for situations where we can't hear each other. So we'll have to communicate well."

