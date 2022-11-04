Everything Dolphins players, coaches said about Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins added another potential game-changer this week when they sent some draft picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos for linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Chubb has an uncanny ability to win his matchup against opposing tackles, as he’s third in pass rush win rate behind only Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.

The 26-year-old has recorded eight quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season, and adding him to a defensive front that also boasts Jaelan Phillps, Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Melvin Ingram should help him create even more pressure.

After the news broke, here’s how a number of Dolphins coaches and players reacted to Chubb being part of their team:

DC Josh Boyer

“Obviously, we’re excited. Any time that you can add a quality player to your roster, obviously, you’re very excited to get that. Then he got here, I know it was a quick turnaround for him, but we’ve been fast at work, getting him caught up with really the terminology and things that we’re going to ask him to do. We’re very excited to get him out there on the field.”

DL Christian Wilkins

“He’ll add a lot to our team and what we like to do. There’s one issue I do have with him – well, he has with me. I went to Clemson. He went to NC State, and I’m part of the reason why he never got a win against Clemson, so there’s a little battle there. (laughter) But other than that, it’s cool. I’m excited about it. It’s a move that makes everyone who’s already here better and our defense better.”

OT Terron Armstead

“A great addition, great addition. I’m a fan of the player. I was just talking about him. You bring in somebody of Chubb’s caliber, only great things. We see him being extremely disruptive (in the) run game and pass game, opening up lanes and opportunities for other guys on the defense, too.”

LB coach Anthony Capanile

“Fired up. Everybody was fired up. You’re kind of in the midst of working, so you’re trying to keep it contained because you have to stay on the task at hand. But definitely fired up.”

DL coach Austin Clark

“Yeah, I think he’s smart, tough, physical. (He can) set the edge (and) can rush well. It varies at different spots. To be honest with you, we got our first full practice today, so I’m excited to work with him. I think personality-wise, he’s a great fit with the group. A lot of those things will be game-plan specific as we get going here. It’s kind of a little too early to tell, but you’ll see Sunday.”

LB Jerome Baker

“Man, I’m excited. We’ve got some new guys coming in to help us win. I know everybody’s excited. I’m excited, too.”

“Man, he’ll help me so many ways, I can’t even explain to you. He gets after the quarterback. He’s a smart guy. I know he’s cool with Dre’Mont (Jones) back in Denver, so I knew him a little bit personally, so it’s going to be exciting, man. Hopefully he just helps us win games.”

WR Tyreek Hill

“He’s a d-linemen and I’m a receiver so they are definitely two different things. He’s definitely a Pro Bowl player. I saw him at the Pro Bowl once. (He’s a) high energy guy who is going to bring a lot of experience to this team. I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

LB Jaelan Phillips

“Yeah, I think it’s awesome. I think the more pieces we have on the defense, the more successful we can be. So it’s great to have a guy like that. I’ll definitely lean into him and try to get some advice with pass rushing and stuff like that. but yeah, happy to have him here, for sure.”

HC Mike McDaniel

“This is something that I’ve been hoping might happen for a while, just in my own brain and hoping that my wishes would come into existence. It was exciting but tempered, because we’re preparing for an opponent and there’s stuff to worry about. But we got a lot of hugs from people, so that was cool.”

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

“Oh, man. He’s a beast, man. He’s a straight up beast. Obviously, we played him earlier in this year and got to face him, but besides that, just to see the type of person he was working out, getting ready for the Combine – we were together out there in Carlsbad at EXOS. So just to get that connection with him (then), and he’s the same person he is now. Even after signing his contract, he’s still that same person and that’s what I love about him most. He’s never changing. I haven’t even been with him that period of time, but every time we link, he’s still the same (Bradley) Chubb. That’s what I love about him, man. Obviously, he’s a tremendous player and one of the greats in this league.”

