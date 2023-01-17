Everything the Dallas Cowboys said after beating the Tampa Bay Bucs in the NFC wildcard game

Everything the Dallas Cowboys said after their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wildcard game on Monday.

Quotes courtesy of the Tampa Bay and Dallas media relations departments.

HEAD COACH MIKE MCCARTHY

(On the play of the defense)

“I think it’s just like anything. It starts in your preparation and you always want to see it carry over to the game. But, to a man, everybody had great confidence in what we needed to do tonight. I thought our offense and defense played at a very high level this evening. The key was really just staying true to the game. The plan was to stay balanced on offense – I think we accomplished that. We tried to get going there from the first series with three incompletions, but once we settled in, I felt like we did what we needed to do. They played some overload defense – we saw some 6-2 fronts out of the 4-3 personnel. They challenged us in the box and we were still able to stay committed to the run game. Defensively, I thought we were all over them as soon as we got off the bus. I think our defense really set the tempo for the game. For there to be a couple of three-and-outs to start the game, we just did a great job.”

(On QB Dak Prescott)

“[He was] as good as I’ve seen. I think just like anything, he’s just so consistent with everything he does. He had a couple plays there early, but he was on it the rest of the evening. I thought he, [offensive coordinator] Kellen [Moore], and the play calling stayed true to what we wanted to do in here. Like I said, I thought he played extremely well, stayed aggressive, and took the check-downs. I thought he had great command of the offense and excellent presence in the pocket.”

(On the ability to run the football)

“I just think it starts up front with our big guys. Obviously, we lost [offensive tackle] Jason Peters in the game. Just to go in there and keep rolling. They were really challenging the box defensively, so our variation of scheme was higher than normal. That’s just a real credit to our players and coaches.”

Story continues

(On his immediate feeling after the win)

“I just so happy for the players and the coaches. Just like everybody in this league, you start this journey in April and everybody fights like crazy to get in the tournament. We sat around all weekend watching five games – it’s been a great Wild Card weekend. I was really impressed particularly with [the] Baltimore [Ravens] last night and their intensity – I thought it was big for our players to see that. It was part of the message this morning because playoff football is different. It was definitely different here tonight and I thought our guys played the way they needed to play to win.”

(On containing Tampa Bay’s offense)

“It starts up front – getting off blocks [and] rallying to the football. We really emphasized the finish and squeezing their perimeters. We looked at the passing game and we anticipated them to throw the ball a lot. [For] a lot of the underneath completions, I thought our underneath coverage components were intact and aggressive. We got our hands on a number of balls today. I know we didn’t get the takeaways we normally get, but most importantly, we were in position for takeaways. We were all over the football – we had excellent pressure particularly in key parts of the game on third and fourth downs. I thought the defense played extremely, extremely well on all three levels.”

(On rotating five safeties throughout the game)

“I thought [safety Donovan Wilson] played really well. I hope he is fine, I know he had the hamstring [injury]. We will find out more tomorrow, but I thought he did a really good job when [safety Jayron Kearse] went down and he was in there exclusively. The biggest thing we were able to accomplish coming out of the last three weeks of the season was really to get our defensive personnel flowing. We had some new players we needed to try out in there and you could see it clearly this week where we were really able to get into a groove and a rhythm. [Defensive coordinator] Dan [Quinn] was spitting the plays in there quickly, and I thought our defense played with great pace throughout the operation. Most importantly, they performed at an extremely high level.”

(On securing the Cowboys’ first road playoff win in thirty years)

“I’m just proud that the journey keeps going. That’s really where my mind has always been. I get all the bells and whistles that go with the game, and history is important and so-forth, but this was about the 2022 Cowboys and the Buccaneers. It’s as simple and as clean as that. I know it might not be sexy, but that’s how we go. We’re excited we get to go to San Francisco.”

(On K Brett Maher)

“We need [kicker] Brett [Maher], and he understands that. We need to get back on it this week, and get him ready to go. Obviously, we are kicking in an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. He’s disappointed, but we need him. We need him to focus in and he’s been super clutch for us all year. So, that’s the plan.”

(On if he was impressed by how QB Dak Prescott responded this week)

“Frankly, I anticipate Dak to play like this almost every week because of how much he puts into it. It’s like anything in this game – it’s always the little things. You talk about who’s the first guy to work, who’s the last guy to work. Anytime you take a lap down into the workout area or training area around 7 or 8 o’clock at night, he’s still there. So, he puts the time in. He does all of the extra stuff and all the little things that are needed to be a highly-successful quarterback in this league. So, I’m not surprised at all that he responded. I think we all needed to respond – we got kicked in the ass up there in Washington. That frankly was good for us. It’s playoff football – we’ve got a quick plane ride home and then we are on to San Francisco.”

(On how much the team improved from last season)

“If you need to paint a picture of playoff football, this is about as good as I can give you in the playoffs. You know that you’re playing a champion in their home. It’s just like anything – if you’re able to stay on time and get your time clocks in order, your efficiency is going to be a lot better. That’s a big part of how we want to play because it’s important to run the football not only just for the offense, but for the defense, special teams, field position – all of those things. This is the formula we want to play to, and I think it’s something we’ve done a pretty damn good job of all year.”

(On how much the team is looking forward to playing San Francisco for a chance at heading to the NFC Championship Game)

“I think we are all looking forward to it. Hey, I know we’re all looking forward to it. I figured it’s just like anything – this is just how it goes, and this is how it’s supposed to be. Whether you manifest it, or whatever your belief is. The league can humble you but it also can also put you in a position to have opportunities to resolve some things. This is really, for us clearly, we’ve got a quick week. We had a chance to watch them play and they are playing extremely well. So, we are excited to get to the Divisional Round and having a chance to get to the [NFC] Championship game.”

(On the performance of TE Dalton Schultz)

“I think that’s clearly a great reflection of he and Dak’s relationship. Dalton goes to the quarterback meetings, so you talk about two guys that are on the same page. Another guy that does all the little things and puts an extraordinary amount of extra time at work, and that’s what you need. If you’re a quarterback, the easiest completions are right in front of you. You look at all the great quarterbacks in their careers, there is probably a damn good tight end they played with for a long time too. But I think you are seeing that connection grow.”

(On whether they considered going for two-point conversions rather than continuing to kick extra points)

“That’s a great question – I think you have to look at all the facts. You look at the score of the game – they hadn’t scored at that point. We were in the lead. So, that definitely played into it. That’s definitely a consideration.”

(On having to play San Francisco on short rest)

“What are we going to do about it? The game is set. So, we will be there – I can promise you that. I get it, but I can’t do anything about it.”

(On his approach to the short week)

“Good question. We played on Christmas Eve, so the week will look similar to that as far as a six-day schedule. So, it will be similar to our preparation going into Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.”

QUARTERBACK DAK PRESCOTT

(On whether he thought the matchups favored Dallas entering the game and overall performance)

“In a sense, yeah. I prepared well, I knew obviously watching tape, that this team would be able to create matchups and what we were going to be able to do.”

(On whether or not his poor performance against Washington the previous week served as motivation for tonight’s game)

“In a sense, I mean I guess. I got away from the way I play this game, I got greedy. Tried to just force some throws, tried to take the big ones and that’s not who I’ve been throughout my career, taking what they give me, waiting on the big shot. I think it was uncharacteristic so, yeah sure, it was a way for me to just dial it back in. But I wiped that clean and I knew what this game meant. I knew how important it was for us, and as I said, [we were] prepared.”

(On the Cowboys defensive performance)

“The defense, after the first two possessions, I mean without them going to do what they do creating those three-and-outs just giving us the ball right back, it could be a different story. Complementary football, I mean that’s the way it’s been when this team is on fire. And when this team is on, they make stops, we turn them into points and we just have to continue to build off of that. When we’re able to do that, we’re a tough team to beat.”

(On his ability to remain steady throughout the game)

“Preparation, just knowing what this group is capable of doing, not getting frustrated with them and I can’t say that I didn’t do that last week. There was a little bit of frustration, but this week knowing that I couldn’t allow that to get in my head. I couldn’t allow me to change the way that I played this game. I obviously credit the defense, as I said, getting us the ball right back out of those first two possessions. I told the offense in the huddle, ‘Hey if we get one first down, this thing is going to roll.’ And that’s exactly what happened. So yeah, we just have to continue to do that.”

(On using his mobility in tonight’s game)

“I knew I was going to have to do that coming in. I told you all, all along that when the time was needed I’m going to do that. I feel good, blessed to be this healthy this late in the season. Credit to those guys up front and just as I said watching tape and knowing those opportunities were going to come and just tried to stay ahead of the chains and keep this offense in great position.”

(On his rushing touchdown to put Dallas up 12-0)

“It was a great play call by (offensive coordinator) Kellen [Moore]. The play call fooled the defense. I could’ve thrown it to [Dalton] Schultz, he had already had one, so I figured I’d run it. He spooked me a little bit pointing at the guy coming after me. The one to him (Schultz), I mean great job by him, seeing the coverage the same way I saw it, wanted to get it to him early. The guy was doing a good job of playing in between him and (Tony Pollard) in the flats. He gave me a little point of where he was going and I was just able to make the throw. I mean credit to him for just keeping the play alive and giving me somewhere to go with the ball.”

(On how much better Dallas can get moving forward)

“We can start off the game like we did in that third drive. If we do that, that’s even more pressure we’re going put on the other team that we’re facing and that’s what we’re going to have to do next week. Obviously, knowing the team that we’ve got in the (San Francisco) 49ers, it’s going to be important for us to start fast.”

(On PK Brett Maher’s difficulties converting PATs)

“I’m ‘Money’ Maher’s biggest fan. Obviously I’ve been shown the video of me, it’s just emotions, that’s part of it. I talked to him individually, just told him after the game to let that go we’re going to need him. I just played like (expletive) a week ago, I mean, that happens. But when you believe in each other, you believe in what we’re capable of doing and knowing what that guy has done, with the resiliency he’s shown throughout his career personally, no doubt he’ll come back next week and be perfect and help us win.”

(On if the coaching staff had discussed opting for two-point conversions following Maher’s PAT difficulties and how did it make the team feel when he eventually converted his fifth PAT attempt tonight)

“We’re up, we’re up, so it wasn’t like it was a deciding factor in the game. Fortunate to have that cushion on that. Honestly just happy for him, I have no doubt in Brett and what he’s capable of doing. But obviously, as I said, coming off a game like I did, it’s important just to see things go well just to get back in your groove, and so that was huge for him I’m sure personally to make that one and finish in the right way.”

(On defeating Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady in the postseason and what did Brady say to him after the game)

“He just said I played well. I told him ‘Good job,’ he told me ‘Good job’ and that I played well. I just shook his hand, obviously a guy that I respect, the ultimate respect for him. He’s won more than anyone has in this league, he’s shown the epitome of how to play this game for years and how to take care of your body. So much respect for him. That’s about that defense, the way they went out there and took care of business. This isn’t some Dak vs. Tom Brady matchup, that was the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Our defense played their asses off to give us the opportunity to go score more points and we did.”

(On whether or not he gained confidence tonight by not turning the ball over for the first time in the last eight games)

“I’ve had confidence all along. Some of them have been (the result of) aggression, last week was just a credit to the defense. I told you, the guy jumped it. I’m sure it makes other people feel better. Yeah it’s good to finish the game without one but I had no doubt that we were going to have a game like this, and that we could be clean with the ball and that I could be clean with the ball, obviously.”

(On his level of confidence to convert on several important throws tonight and how he consistently remains confident in his throwing ability)

“I actually talked to Kurt (Warner) before the game and he was saying something about the interceptions, like each one has their story. And I was like, ‘Hey you only know that if you’ve thrown the ball.’ I appreciate that. As I’ve said, the confidence that I’ve got in myself that I’ve gained over the years, the confidence that I’ve got in these receivers in the guys that I’m throwing it to, I’m not going to allow that to change the way that I play this game and the way that we stay aggressive on offense. Simple as that.”

(On his preliminary thoughts entering the 49ers matchup in the Divisional Round of the playoffs)

“Yeah we have to start fast as I just said. Knowing the team that they have, the offense that they have, they’re on fire. I don’t know their win streak, I guess it’s the longest in the league right now, so it will be important for us to start fast and get on top of them. I know the pass rushers they’ve got, but once again, I’m confident in the guys that I’ve got, this group that we have and what we’re capable of doing. So it’s going to be important for us to have a great week of preparation and just get ready for it.”

(On how much he has thought about the ending of last year’s playoff loss to San Francisco in Dallas)

“For me and this team that’s a scar, that one hurts and it will hurt for the rest of my career and it will be a (source of) motivation throughout my career just to make sure I’m preparing the right way, leaving no doubt in the preparation. Just being able to get those guys again, DeMarcus (Lawrence) said it earlier in the week in the leadership meeting that this thing is set up just for us playing teams that have beaten us, teams that we’re familiar with. So it’s important for us now, as I said, to just capitalize on this preparation, take it one day at a time and make sure we’re ready to go just as we were for this one.”

(On the shuffling of offensive linemen)

“Yeah I can’t say enough about them. So much credit to those guys, whether it’s (Connor) McGovern going from fullback to guard and Tyler Smith, a guy in his first year in this league and he’s going from guard to tackle week after week or mid-game and just balling out doing exactly what is asked of him. I feel comfortable behind those guys, they’re able to get the run game going, just a special group. Obviously it just shows the trust they have in each other and the communication that they’re able to have to switch out and not miss a beat. As Aviante Collins’ hat says, ‘Linemen lead the way.’ We’re going to continue to follow those guys and stay at it.”

WIDE RECEIVER CEEDEE LAMB

(On what QB Dak Prescott’s performance showed today)

“Dak showed that he’s a warrior, he’s a baller, and he came out slinging it off rip. I feel like it was a statement game for him and going forward we just [have] to keep continuing putting the pieces together, keep being us and let the rest of it take care of itself.”

(On his touchdown)

“It was man to man— I didn’t expect to be that open to be honest, but everything went right, and it was walk-in.”

(On if they felt the game was over when he scored his touchdown and went up 31-6)

“No. It’s never over when you have 12 [Tom Brady] on the other side.”

(On if there’s extra significance on beating Buccaneers QB Tom Brady)

“Not necessarily. Yea it gives you a couple bragging rights that you beat Tom Brady in the playoffs, but it doesn’t really do anything going forward. So, just take it, enjoy it right now, and as soon as we touchdown, it’s on to San Fran.”

(On if they are excited to play San Francisco again in the playoffs)

“Sure, if you want to put it that way. Just excited to be in the next round. Being able to play again next week, we [have] another week of great preparation that we have to prepare for and we have to go play ball.”

KICKER BRETT MAHER

(On what was going on inside his head after the first two extra point misses)

“I was just trying to put a good clean strike on it. [I] wasn’t able to do that for two of those.”

(On what his teammates said to him during the missed extra points)

“I feel very fortunate to have the teammates that I have, the coaching staff that I have. They absolutely lifted me. I appreciate every single one of them – it’s time to do my part.”

(On what the process is to rectify tonight’s performance)

“Hit some balls, have a great week of practice, and get myself ready to go.”

RUNNING BACK TONY POLLARD

(On the defense’s performance tonight)

“Locked in, they were focused. From the jump – from the start of the game to the finish and it showed. They did a good job of shutting those guys out for the most part of the game and making it a pretty good game for us.”

(On hearing about the 30-year streak of Cowboys road playoff games)

“You hear about it. It’s in the media going around, but it’s just part of being a professional – locking in, blocking out all the extra noise on the side and just being ready when it’s game day.”

(On if that talk provided any extra motivation)

“I guess – it depends – you could say that, but playoff football there’s really not much fuel that you need. For the most part everybody is ready to go, you know it’s win or go home so that’s pretty much all the motivation.”

(On Dak Prescott)

“He had a great game today. It just shows the resiliency that he plays with on and off the field. The way he carries [himself] dealing with adverse situations, just fighting through and just coming out on top.”

(On if it’s special to beat Tom Brady)

“It’s special to win a playoff game.”

(On how lethal the offensive was)

“We did a good job play calling, mixing it up – runs, passes here and there. O-line did a good job dominating the line of scrimmage for the most part and we just kept going with it.”

LINEBACKER MICAH PARSONS

(On the key to the defensive performance tonight)

“Take away the deep shots they got – we made them earn it every time. I think that’s the key. We made the adjustments, did what we had to do. [We] said they couldn’t beat us deep, we executed our gameplan for the most part.”

(On the type of pressure they were able to get on QB Tom Brady tonight)

“Everybody kind of knows you have to get to the quarterback someway, somehow. My job had to go to the extra step, and going back-and-forth, blitzing on the ball, off the ball, giving him different looks. Understanding that they were sliding and chipping, trying to create short edges. We got creative today. Shoutout to ‘DQ’ (Dan Quinn). He executed his part too.”

(On QB Dak Prescott’s performance tonight)

“He did what he was supposed to do. We all expect it. Sometimes it’s unfair, unjust because of who we play for and the standard that we have. He holds it well. He steps up when he has too. Kudos to him for the game he had.”