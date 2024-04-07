Everything Dabo Swinney said after Clemson’s spring game

Saturday marked the 16th spring game since Dabo Swinney took over as Clemson head coach in 2008.

The Orange team defeated the White, 27-12. in front of an estimated 47,000 fans at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Swinney had a lot to say afterwards, including his thoughts on the Tigers’ quarterback play, the thrill he got heading into the stadium ahead of the game, and his thoughts on individual performances in the spring scrimmage.

“God was showing off today. How about that beautiful day? I really appreciate our fans — it’s not like this everywhere. I think sometimes people can forget that. This place is special. To see our fans show up, driving in this morning, people were out there tailgating and enjoying the day. All of those people at Tiger Walk for the unveiling of the captains, those guys going in concrete today, that was a really cool thing,” Swinney said as part of his opening statement to the media after Saturday’s spring game.

Here’s everything Swinney said to reporters after the game.

