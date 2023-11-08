Everything the College Football Playoff committee said about Ohio State after the latest rankings

We all got a look at the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, and YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes are still No. 1 in the eyes of the folks that determine these sort of things.

Not everyone agrees, of course. There are five undefeated Power Five teams that all have a argument for being int that top spot (Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington), and several one-loss teams that look to be playing at a high level as well (Alabama and Oregon). But like a lot of things these days, everyone has an opinion.

The committee has a hard job, but at least the chair of the committee, Boo Corrigan, and the Executive Director, Bill Hancock, meet with the media after the rankings are released on a conference all to discuss what went into making the sausage and to add a layer of transparency.

We are a part of those, and we bring you all of the comments that the duo has about Ohio State. Here’s the discussion that occurred on that call Tuesday night that have a scarlet and gray hue.

Introduction

BRETT DANIELS: I’d like to welcome everyone to the second College Football Playoff Selection Committee teleconference for the 2023 season. Joining us tonight is Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, along with Boo Corrigan, College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair. At this time I’ll turn it over to boo for a brief opening comment.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What was said

BOO CORRIGAN: Good evening. I hope everyone is doing well. We have concluded our second week of work as a Selection Committee, and as you know, the committee has ranked Ohio State 1, Georgia 2, Michigan 3, and Florida State 4.

Before I take your questions, I want to let the group know that Warde Manuel was not able to join us this week. This had no impact on the work of the Selection Committee. This is not the first time we’ve had a person miss a meeting, nor will it be the last. It just kind of happens.

I’m sure you have your questions on this week’s rankings, and I’m happy to take them now.

On why Georgia is ranked below Ohio State still

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

What was said

Q. Was curious about the debate at No. 1 this week with Georgia winning over Missouri and how that factored into them with Ohio State at No. 1.

BOO CORRIGAN: Well, I can assure you, we talked about it early, we talked about it in the middle and we talked about it late to make sure that we had it, as a committee, the win over Rutgers, a top-20 defense, put up 28 points, another seven on a pick six, TreVeyon Henderson being back for his second game, the win over Penn State, the win over Notre Dame, the win at Wisconsin, seven wins over teams with winning records really drove the day.

On why Ohio State's win over Rutgers was considered a quality one

USA TODAY SMG

What was said

Q. You mentioned on the ESPN broadcast that the Ohio State win over Rutgers sort of being a resume enhancement at this point. Can you go more into that? Was Rutgers a team in either of these first two weeks, more last week, that the committee looked at as a possible top-25 team, or what was it about Rutgers’ quality that you thought was a strong win for Ohio State?

BOO CORRIGAN: Again, winning is really important, so let’s not lose sight of that. Also Rutgers with the top-20 defense wins on the road are hard to come by. As you’re looking at it, I don’t know that it was something necessarily that everyone looked at and bumped them up, but they continued to move on, they continue to play well. Really physical team. TreVeyon Henderson, as I said before, being back, going for over 100 yards the last two games helps them overall as a team, with their top-5 defense, as well.

On if the situation with Michigan and the sign-stealing allegations have changed since last week

USA TODAY SMG

What was said

Q. I know both of you answered my question last week about Michigan, and I was just wondering with the Big Ten’s latest interest in this situation, did that impact conversations at all? Did that come up?

BILL HANCOCK: I appreciate your asking. Totally understand the question. The fact is it did not come up because — well, it’s the same as last week. The task of the committee is to rank the teams, and that’s what we do every week.

On when the Michigan situation might become a CFP issue instead of just an NCAA issue

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What was said

Q. One more question on the Michigan situation. I know you said last week that it’s an NCAA issue and not a CFP issue, and I’m wondering if you’ve had any discussion on when it becomes a CFP issue?

BILL HANCOCK: We are not a governance body, and so we’re certainly all aware of the Michigan situation, but it’s just not a CFP matter. We will take what we get from the NCAA or from anybody else, and whatever facts are available to those other groups, then we’ll consider it. But all we do is rank the teams that are eligible for our games.

