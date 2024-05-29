Everything Coach Trisha Ford and her team had to say after the Super Regional

Texas A&M players talk on the mound after a score by the Texas Longhorns during the game three NCAA Super Regional at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Austin.

The Texas A&M softball team's season has come to an end after a very impressive 2024 campaign. After a hard-fought weekend, the Texas Longhorns outlasted the Aggies in Game Three of the Austin Super Regional beating them 6-5. Nothing about those three games made A&M look like a No. 16 seed outside of the powers that be wanting an Aggies versus Longhorn matchup.

Even, with that underseeding each game was decided one run and went down to the absolute wire. A&M did have a few chances in Game Two to put the game away but just missed out and Texas is the number-one team in the nation for a reason. However, you can only ask your team to play their hardest and leave it all on the field, and that's what her team did.

"This is a hard one. As a coach, all you want is for your players to play hard and for themselves and to compete their tails off. I feel like it was such an honor to coach these women." -Coach Ford

Below you can listen to the entire postgame comments.

