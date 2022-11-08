Everything Cadillac Williams said ahead of Texas A&M matchup

“Maybe I misspoke, because I have been here for four years and I was excited, a lot was going on. Let me retrace. I’m not saying that the kids didn’t play hard because of course they played doggone hard under Coach (Gus) Malzahn and with Coach (Bryan) Harsin, every time they played hard. A lot is going on and a lot has happened. Again, it was refreshing to me to bring back, especially in the last two years, who I truly feel is the glue to this program that a lot of people don’t know is brother Chette (Williams). We kind of switched meeting styles up on Friday where chapel wasn’t the first thing that we did. Whenever I was here before, we always finished with chapel, which was powerful. Those guys had the opportunity to sit in with our brother Chette out there. We had meetings, then dinner, then the opportunity to talk and then we finished with brother Chette. Again, I think I said that eight or ten guys gave their lives to Christ. Just from that, like I told those guys, we can’t lose. I just truly feel like this is what this coaching profession should be about. I had the opportunity to have a lot of good men in my life and I would not be here without those people pouring into my life. That is what it’s truly about. Yeah, we’re going to be judged on wins and losses. At the end of the day, I don’t want to be judged that way, but I am. I want to be judged by these kids 10, 15, 20 years later down the line, where they say ‘Coach Lac was good for me.’ I don’t ever want to have a kid once they get older and get wiser say ‘Coach Lac was no good for me. He didn’t tell me like it was.’ So, to me, that’s the most important thing. This is Auburn. The wins, the football part, it’s going to take care of itself. But we have to have a relationship with each other and care for one another. It’s bigger than the ball games to me.”