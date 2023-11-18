Everything Buzz Williams, Henry Coleman III had to say after Texas A&M’s 74-66 win over Oral Roberts

Texas A&M Basketball (4-0) continued its impressive winning streak among the toughest non-conference schedule in college basketball the season, defeating the visiting Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 74-66 on Friday night behind senior forward Henry Coleman III’s 19-point, ten rebound outing, his third consecutive double-double this year.

Even though the Aggies are undefeated, their perimeter shooting remains a persistent issue, recording season-low from beyond the arc (2-22, 9.1%). While star junior guard Wade Taylor IV may have scored 16 points, his 21.7% three-point average must improve sooner than later, as the schedule only gets tougher heading into December.

What’s most impressive about A&M’s win streak has been the consistent focus late in every win, as Oral Roberts was never truly out of the game until the final seconds, but give it to Wade Taylor, Tyrece Radford, and Henry Coleman to step up late game after game on defense for at the free throw line.

After the game, Buzz Williams and the man of the hour, Henry Coleman, spoke to the media to reflect on the win, as their NCAA Tournament rematch awaits vs. Penn State in next Thursday’s ESPN Invitational opening round.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Henry Coleman III on the Aggies continues rebounding success

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I thought we offensive rebounded really well. We were able to kill them on the glass… I thought, overall, we played well.”

Coleman after his record-setting performance

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I am not paying much attention to it. My mom and dad text me about it. I am trying to help my team and rebound, so we can be one of the best rebounding teams in the country.”

Buzz Williams what's changed this year compared to last season

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t think we are near as offensive sensitive as we were a year ago. I don’t think, a year ago, we win this game or win at SMU after a big win like Ohio State.”

Buzz Williams on guard Manny Obaseki's clutch shooting down the stretch

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“He has been so good. We met 13 days ago, and the last 13 days have been his best days here.”

Buzz Williams on the continued impact from the Aggie newcomers

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Jace (Carter) had his best game at SMU. (Hayden Hefner) is playing out of his mind. I don’t think he’s ever had four offensive rebounds. Eli Lawrence is a bucket.”

Buzz Williams on what's different about this 4-0 team compared to last season's undefeated start

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“We did not handle 4-0 last year very well… This 4-0 is a little different.” “Eight games in a month with six of them not being home is not a normal schedule.”

Buzz Williams on Henry Coleman's impressive night

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“He is hard to take off the floor… I think his game is eerily similar, but how he is competing is much more mature, but he has not ever been immature.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire