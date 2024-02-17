Everything Buzz Williams had to say after big loss to No. 15 Alabama

Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6 SEC) fell on the road 100-75 to a hot No. 15 Alabama (18-7, 10-2 SEC) on Saturday.

Sometimes when a team is hot and you’re not you have to accept that loss and move on. Alabama came into this game as one of the top offensive teams in the nation, but also one of the worst defensive teams.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, they could not take advantage of the Tide on defensive, shooting 37% from the field and 17% from the three-point line. Alabama on the other hand shot a blistering 52% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, include 18 3-pointers.

“Their offensive efficiency was too high they shot a lot of threes they made too many threes and then they offensive rebounded too many of the ones that they missed”

Below, you can watch the full post-game presser with Coach Buzz.

Texas A&M will be back at Reed Arena on February 20 at 6 p.m. to face the Arkansas Razorbacks

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire