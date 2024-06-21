Everything Bulls fans should know about the 2024 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks will officially be on the clock when the two-day NBA draft kicks off next week, but who they'll take with the No. 1 overall pick is far from the only intriguing draft storyline this year.

The Chicago Bulls have a decision to make, too, and it'll likely involve either a potential backup center or a sizable frontcourt player who can shoot.

NBC Sports Chicago insider K.C. Johnson provided a snippet of some potential names to watch, but here's everything else Bulls fans should know before draft day:

What pick do the Bulls have in the 2024 NBA Draft?

The Bulls earned pick No. 11 in last month's NBA Draft Lottery, which took place in downtown Chicago. The Bulls currently don't own a second round this year.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The first round of the NBA draft takes place on Wednesday, June 26, followed by the second round on Thursday, June 27.

Where is the 2024 NBA Draft being held?

Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, in Brooklyn, New York, will host the first round of the draft.

The event will then move to ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan for the second round.

What time does the 2024 NBA Draft start?

Round 1 begins at 7 p.m. CT, while Round 2 starts at 3 p.m. CT.

What TV channel is the 2024 NBA Draft on?

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the first round of the draft. The second round will be shown on ESPN.

How to stream the 2024 NBA Draft live

The draft will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What is the 2024 NBA Draft order?

Here's a full look at the two-round draft order:

First round

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans)

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston Celtics

Second round

31. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers)

32. Utah Jazz (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (from Portland via Sacramento)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)

35. San Antonio Spurs

36. Indiana Pacers (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)

38. New York Knicks (from Utah)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (from Brooklyn via Houston)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)

42. Charlotte Hornets (from Houston via Oklahoma City)

43. Miami Heat

44. Houston Rockets (from Golden State via Atlanta)

45. Sacramento Kings

46. Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)

47. Orlando Magic

48. San Antonio Spurs (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)

49. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland)

50. Indiana Pacers (from New Orleans)

51. Washington Wizards (from Phoenix)

52. Golden State Warriors (from Milwaukee via Indiana)

53. Detroit Pistons (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)

54. Boston Celtics (from Dallas via Sacramento)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)

56. Denver Nuggets (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)

58. Dallas Mavericks (from Boston via Charlotte)

